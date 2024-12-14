Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Catholic 82, Eastside Catholic, Wash. 54 Colton 49, Central Linn 43 Crater 59, Willamette 23 Grand…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Catholic 82, Eastside Catholic, Wash. 54

Colton 49, Central Linn 43

Crater 59, Willamette 23

Grand View Christian 47, Horizon Christian Tualatin 38

Illinois Valley 64, Glendale 43

Klamath 72, Sisters 64

Madras 56, Mazama 40

Mannahouse Christian 58, Faith Bible 29

Marshfield 60, Phoenix 32

Myrtle Point 57, McKenzie 24

N. Clackamas Christian 51, Powers 22

North Douglas 52, Gold Beach 30

Nyssa 75, Lowell 46

Oregon City 65, Parkrose 58

Oregon Episcopal 63, Taft 50

Portland Christian 60, Santiam Christian 37

South Eugene 57, Ridgeview 56

Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Chiloquin 36

1A Preview=

Crane 66, Country Christian 56

Dufur 42, Echo 40

Elgin 51, New Hope Christian 47

Nixyaawii 68, Days Creek 34

Union 51, Trout Lake, Wash. 19

Arcata Tournament=

South Medford 53, Red Bluff, Calif. 31

Barlow Trail Boys Tournament=

Barlow 93, Tualatin 87, OT

Grant 73, Grants Pass 36

Calvin Hiatt Invitational=

Burns 42, Weston-McEwen 24

Open Door 54, Joseph 38

Vale 51, Imbler 20

Centennial Tip Off=

Centennial 62, North Salem 52

Hillsboro 79, Springfield 59

Columbia River Clash=

Heppner 43, Ione/Arlington 24

The Dalles 71, Ontario 27

Umatilla 73, Goldendale, Wash. 56

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Klickitat, Wash. 50, Griswold 42

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 43, Wallowa 39

Vernonia 47, Monument/Dayville 35

Cow Creek Classic=

Camas Valley 66, Yoncalla 55

Dayton Holiday Tournament=

Dayton 61, Douglas 46

Dayton Invitational=

Pleasant Hill 54, De La Salle 40

Regis 81, Yamhill-Carlton 45

Gilchrist Holiday Tournament=

Mazama 52, Gilchrist 42

Jesuit Sacramento Tournament=

Jesuit, Calif. 62, Jesuit 49

John Howey Memorial Tournament=

Cove 54, South Wasco County 50

Junction City Les Schwab December Classic=

Stayton 52, Newport 45

Mountainside Holiday Classic=

Cleveland 60, Sprague 59

Lakeridge 55, Mountainside 53

Oregon City Tournament=

Wells 70, Jefferson PDX 57

Owyhee Tournament=

Rocky Mountain, Idaho 64, Baker 54

Pro Image Sports Holiday Classic=

Southridge 76, Coeur d’Alene High School, Idaho 59

Rogue River Classic=

Elmira 70, Rogue River 22

Sutherlin 54, Glide 24

Shamrock Slam=

Sheldon 75, Lincoln 47

South Salem 64, North Medford 54

Viking Holiday Tournament=

La Salle 67, Franklin 64

McNary 47, Forest Grove 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bandon vs. Nestucca, ccd.

Bend vs. Hood River, ccd.

Central Christian vs. Columbia Christian, ccd.

Crosspoint Christian vs. Sherman, ccd.

Lost River vs. Pacific, ccd.

