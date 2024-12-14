Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Catholic 82, Eastside Catholic, Wash. 54
Colton 49, Central Linn 43
Crater 59, Willamette 23
Grand View Christian 47, Horizon Christian Tualatin 38
Illinois Valley 64, Glendale 43
Klamath 72, Sisters 64
Madras 56, Mazama 40
Mannahouse Christian 58, Faith Bible 29
Marshfield 60, Phoenix 32
Myrtle Point 57, McKenzie 24
N. Clackamas Christian 51, Powers 22
North Douglas 52, Gold Beach 30
Nyssa 75, Lowell 46
Oregon City 65, Parkrose 58
Oregon Episcopal 63, Taft 50
Portland Christian 60, Santiam Christian 37
South Eugene 57, Ridgeview 56
Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Chiloquin 36
1A Preview=
Crane 66, Country Christian 56
Dufur 42, Echo 40
Elgin 51, New Hope Christian 47
Nixyaawii 68, Days Creek 34
Union 51, Trout Lake, Wash. 19
Arcata Tournament=
South Medford 53, Red Bluff, Calif. 31
Barlow Trail Boys Tournament=
Barlow 93, Tualatin 87, OT
Grant 73, Grants Pass 36
Calvin Hiatt Invitational=
Burns 42, Weston-McEwen 24
Open Door 54, Joseph 38
Vale 51, Imbler 20
Centennial Tip Off=
Centennial 62, North Salem 52
Hillsboro 79, Springfield 59
Columbia River Clash=
Heppner 43, Ione/Arlington 24
The Dalles 71, Ontario 27
Umatilla 73, Goldendale, Wash. 56
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Klickitat, Wash. 50, Griswold 42
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 43, Wallowa 39
Vernonia 47, Monument/Dayville 35
Cow Creek Classic=
Camas Valley 66, Yoncalla 55
Dayton Holiday Tournament=
Dayton 61, Douglas 46
Dayton Invitational=
Pleasant Hill 54, De La Salle 40
Regis 81, Yamhill-Carlton 45
Gilchrist Holiday Tournament=
Mazama 52, Gilchrist 42
Jesuit Sacramento Tournament=
Jesuit, Calif. 62, Jesuit 49
John Howey Memorial Tournament=
Cove 54, South Wasco County 50
Junction City Les Schwab December Classic=
Stayton 52, Newport 45
Mountainside Holiday Classic=
Cleveland 60, Sprague 59
Lakeridge 55, Mountainside 53
Oregon City Tournament=
Wells 70, Jefferson PDX 57
Owyhee Tournament=
Rocky Mountain, Idaho 64, Baker 54
Pro Image Sports Holiday Classic=
Southridge 76, Coeur d’Alene High School, Idaho 59
Rogue River Classic=
Elmira 70, Rogue River 22
Sutherlin 54, Glide 24
Shamrock Slam=
Sheldon 75, Lincoln 47
South Salem 64, North Medford 54
Viking Holiday Tournament=
La Salle 67, Franklin 64
McNary 47, Forest Grove 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bandon vs. Nestucca, ccd.
Bend vs. Hood River, ccd.
Central Christian vs. Columbia Christian, ccd.
Crosspoint Christian vs. Sherman, ccd.
Lost River vs. Pacific, ccd.
