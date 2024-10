China Open Results

Monday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,720,165 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Monday from China Open at…

Monday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,720,165

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Monday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Bu Yunchaokete, China, def. Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Elise Mertens (24), Belgium, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Magda Linette (31), Poland, def. Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, 6-4, 6-0.

Mirra Andreeva (17), Russia, def. Donna Vekic (16), Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova (34), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (5), China, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and John Peers, Australia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-0, 6-4.

Yuan Yue and Qianhui Tang, China, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Wang Yafan and Wang Xiyu, China, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

