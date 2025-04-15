All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 9 7 .563 — Toronto 9 8 .529 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 9 7 .563 — Toronto 9 8 .529 ½ Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 1 Boston 8 10 .444 2 Baltimore 6 9 .400 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 10 6 .625 — Cleveland 8 7 .533 1½ Kansas City 8 9 .471 2½ Minnesota 5 12 .294 5½ Chicago 4 11 .267 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 9 6 .600 — Texas 9 7 .563 ½ Seattle 8 8 .500 1½ Houston 7 9 .438 2½ Athletics 6 10 .375 3½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 11 5 .688 — Philadelphia 9 7 .563 2 Miami 8 7 .533 2½ Washington 6 10 .375 5 Atlanta 5 11 .313 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 11 8 .579 — Cincinnati 8 8 .500 1½ St. Louis 8 8 .500 1½ Milwaukee 8 9 .471 2 Pittsburgh 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 14 3 .824 — San Francisco 12 4 .750 1½ Los Angeles 12 6 .667 2½ Arizona 9 7 .563 4½ Colorado 3 13 .188 10½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 16, Boston 1

Detroit 9, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 8, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Minnesota 1

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-0), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Newcomb 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics (Bido 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-1) at Texas (Mahle 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 3

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 9, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 8, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Minnesota 1

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-0), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1) at San Diego (Pivetta 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-1) at Miami (Meyer 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-3), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

