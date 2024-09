China Open Results

Friday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,720,165 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Friday from China Open at…

Friday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,720,165

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Friday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Jakub Mensik, Czechia, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Bu Yunchaokete, China, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Emma Navarro (6), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, def. Katerina Siniakova (27), Czechia, 6-2, 6-2.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Anastasia Potapova (28), Russia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Diana Shnaider (12), Russia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Katie Boulter (26), Britain, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Paula Badosa (15), Spain, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-2.

Anna Kalinskaya (10), Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Caroline Dolehide (33), United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-2, 1-6, 11-9.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Bu Yunchaokete, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.

