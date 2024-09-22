Cannon, Mihailovic score as Rapids beat Toronto 2-0, clinch playoff berth

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Reggie Cannon scored a goal in the 53rd minute, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Reggie Cannon scored a goal in the 53rd minute, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick in stoppage time and the Colorado Rapids beat Toronto FC 2-0 Saturday night to clinch a berth in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Colorado (15-10-5) it third in the Western Conference with 50 points, behind Real Salt Lake (51) and the LA Galaxy (58).

Cannon, who subbed on and played 16 minutes in his debut with the Rapids in a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, made his first start for the Rapids and his one-touch finish from just outside the area gave Colorado a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

The 26-year-old Cannon, a U.S. international who made his MLS debut with FC Dallas in 2017, signed last week with the Rapids following a turbulent four years in Europe.

Mihailovic scored from the spot to cap the scoring. His 24 goal contributions (11 goals, 13 assists) this season are a franchise record.

Toronto (11-17-3) is five points behind FC Charlotte and New York City FC (41 points each) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

