Caden Clark and Bryce Duke score 3 minutes apart as CF Montreal beats Charlotte 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Caden Clark and Bryce Duke scored three minutes apart in the first half as CF Montreal beat Charlotte 2-1 on Saturday.

Montreal (7-12-9) had struggled of late, with just one win in MLS since the month of July.

Clark scored for the first time as a Montreal player in the 23rd minute. After a triple-save from Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, the ball fell to Clark who volleyed it into the wide-open net.

Duke’s goal ended up being the winner. Raheem Edwards got behind the defense and cut the ball back to Duke for the finish.

Tim Ream found the back of the net for Charlotte (10-10-8) when he rose above everyone at the back post to score his first goal with his new club.

Both teams return on Sept. 18 away from home as Montreal looks to avenge a 5-0 rout against New England, while Charlotte visits Orlando City.

