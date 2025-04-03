Stars captain Jamie Benn sits out against Predators, ending consecutive games streak at 371

Stuck on 399 career goals for nearly a month, Dallas captain Jamie Benn sat out against the Nashville Predators on…

Stuck on 399 career goals for nearly a month, Dallas captain Jamie Benn sat out against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, with coach Pete DeBoer saying it was for “maintenance.”

The 35-year-old Benn had played 371 consecutive games. He scored his 399th goal against Edmonton on March 8.

Benn has 16 goals and 29 assists in 74 games this season.

