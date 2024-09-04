Brewers square off against the Cardinals in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (70-69, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-58, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (70-69, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-58, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -124, Brewers +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 41-26 record in home games and an 81-58 record overall. The Brewers have hit 156 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

St. Louis has gone 34-37 on the road and 70-69 overall. The Cardinals are 51-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Brewers are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 34 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .278 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-44 with a double and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 21 home runs while slugging .420. Pedro Pages is 5-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.