Fox leads Rangers to 3-2 victory over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Fox had a goal and two assist and the the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Mika Zibanejad got his 300th career goal and Reilly Smith also scored for the Rangers, who snapped a two-game skid and got their third win in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots.

Owen Power and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres, who have lost eight straight (0-5-3). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.

Fox had assists on Zibanejad’s power-play goal at 7:01 of the first period and Smith’s goal with 6:31 left in the third period that made it 2-0. After Power pulled the Sabres within one less than 2 minutes later, Fox’s empty-netter with 2:02 remaining sealed the win.

Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller did not play in the third period due to an upper-body injury.

SENATORS 5, DUCKS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had three goals and an assist, and Ottawa beat Anaheim for their third win in four games.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Noah Gregor also scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots.

Cutter Gauthier scored for the Ducks, and John Gibson finished with 29 saves. Anaheim has lost four straight.

Gregor opened the scoring for the Senators at 2:55 of the first period, scoring on their first shot of the game.

Ottawa then capitalized on a lengthy two-man advantage when Batherson scored his 100th career goal. The puck disappeared under a sprawling Gibson. It was declared a goal after a review.

Batherson made it 3-0 with his second power-play goal of the night and completed the hat trick midway through the second.

