All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 83 62 .572 — Baltimore 83 63 .568 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 83 62 .572 — Baltimore 83 63 .568 ½ Boston 73 72 .503 10 Tampa Bay 71 74 .490 12 Toronto 69 77 .473 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 83 62 .572 — Kansas City 80 66 .548 3½ Minnesota 77 68 .531 6 Detroit 74 71 .510 9 Chicago 33 113 .226 50½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 67 .535 — Seattle 73 72 .503 4½ Texas 70 75 .483 7½ Oakland 63 82 .434 14½ Los Angeles 60 85 .414 17½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 87 58 .600 — Atlanta 79 66 .545 8 New York 79 66 .545 8 Washington 64 80 .444 22½ Miami 54 91 .372 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 83 61 .576 — Chicago 75 70 .517 8½ St. Louis 72 72 .500 11 Cincinnati 71 75 .486 13 Pittsburgh 69 76 .476 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 59 .593 — San Diego 82 64 .562 4½ Arizona 81 64 .559 5 San Francisco 71 74 .490 15 Colorado 54 91 .372 32

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2

Boston 12, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 11, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Minnesota 10, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

Arizona 6, Texas 0

San Diego 7, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Boyd 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5) at Toronto (Francis 8-4), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 5-2) at Arizona (Kelly 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 0-5) at Detroit (Mize 2-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 13-6), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-9) at Boston (Pivetta 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 6-7) at Houston (Brown 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 12-8) at Seattle (Woo 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 11, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 12, Washington 0

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

Arizona 6, Texas 0

San Diego 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Bermúdez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 7-7), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5) at Toronto (Francis 8-4), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 5-2) at Arizona (Kelly 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 0-5) at Detroit (Mize 2-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-8) at Washington (Irvin 9-12), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 6-4), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (King 12-8) at Seattle (Woo 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 12-4) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

