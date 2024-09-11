All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|62
|.572
|—
|Baltimore
|83
|63
|.568
|½
|Boston
|73
|72
|.503
|10
|Tampa Bay
|71
|74
|.490
|12
|Toronto
|69
|77
|.473
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|83
|62
|.572
|—
|Kansas City
|80
|66
|.548
|3½
|Minnesota
|77
|68
|.531
|6
|Detroit
|74
|71
|.510
|9
|Chicago
|33
|113
|.226
|50½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|67
|.535
|—
|Seattle
|73
|72
|.503
|4½
|Texas
|70
|75
|.483
|7½
|Oakland
|63
|82
|.434
|14½
|Los Angeles
|60
|85
|.414
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|87
|58
|.600
|—
|Atlanta
|79
|66
|.545
|8
|New York
|79
|66
|.545
|8
|Washington
|64
|80
|.444
|22½
|Miami
|54
|91
|.372
|33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|83
|61
|.576
|—
|Chicago
|75
|70
|.517
|8½
|St. Louis
|72
|72
|.500
|11
|Cincinnati
|71
|75
|.486
|13
|Pittsburgh
|69
|76
|.476
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|59
|.593
|—
|San Diego
|82
|64
|.562
|4½
|Arizona
|81
|64
|.559
|5
|San Francisco
|71
|74
|.490
|15
|Colorado
|54
|91
|.372
|32
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2
Boston 12, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 11, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 5, Boston 3
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Minnesota 10, L.A. Angels 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 12 innings
Arizona 6, Texas 0
San Diego 7, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Boyd 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5) at Toronto (Francis 8-4), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 5-2) at Arizona (Kelly 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 0-5) at Detroit (Mize 2-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-6), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 13-6), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-9) at Boston (Pivetta 5-10), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 6-7) at Houston (Brown 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 12-8) at Seattle (Woo 7-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 10, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 11, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 4
Atlanta 12, Washington 0
Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2
Arizona 6, Texas 0
San Diego 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Bermúdez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 7-7), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5) at Toronto (Francis 8-4), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 5-2) at Arizona (Kelly 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 0-5) at Detroit (Mize 2-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-6), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-8) at Washington (Irvin 9-12), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 6-4), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (King 12-8) at Seattle (Woo 7-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 12-4) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
