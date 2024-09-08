All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|61
|.573
|—
|Baltimore
|82
|62
|.569
|½
|Boston
|72
|71
|.503
|10
|Tampa Bay
|71
|72
|.497
|11
|Toronto
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|62
|.566
|—
|Kansas City
|79
|65
|.549
|2½
|Minnesota
|76
|67
|.531
|5
|Detroit
|73
|71
|.507
|8½
|Chicago
|33
|111
|.229
|48½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|66
|.538
|—
|Seattle
|73
|71
|.507
|4½
|Texas
|70
|74
|.486
|7½
|Oakland
|62
|82
|.431
|15½
|Los Angeles
|59
|84
|.413
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|85
|58
|.594
|—
|Atlanta
|78
|65
|.545
|7
|New York
|78
|65
|.545
|7
|Washington
|64
|79
|.448
|21
|Miami
|54
|89
|.378
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|61
|.573
|—
|Chicago
|73
|70
|.510
|9
|St. Louis
|72
|71
|.503
|10
|Cincinnati
|69
|75
|.479
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|76
|.469
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|57
|.601
|—
|San Diego
|81
|64
|.559
|6
|Arizona
|80
|64
|.556
|6½
|San Francisco
|71
|73
|.493
|15½
|Colorado
|54
|90
|.375
|32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Detroit 2, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Houston 11, Arizona 5
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 2, Seattle 0
Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Toronto 9, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Boston 2
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Seattle 10, St. Louis 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0
Detroit 9, Oakland 1
Arizona 12, Houston 6
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at Boston (Crawford 8-13), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 11-9) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6) at Minnesota (Festa 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 0
Houston 11, Arizona 5
Miami 9, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 2
St. Louis 2, Seattle 0
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 6, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Atlanta 5
San Francisco 6, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 3
Miami 10, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Seattle 10, St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Arizona 12, Houston 6
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Martinez 7-6) at Atlanta (Morton 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
