All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 82 61 .573 — Baltimore 82 62 .569 ½ Boston 72 71 .503 10 Tampa Bay 71 72 .497 11 Toronto 68 76 .472 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 81 62 .566 — Kansas City 79 65 .549 2½ Minnesota 76 67 .531 5 Detroit 73 71 .507 8½ Chicago 33 111 .229 48½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 66 .538 — Seattle 73 71 .507 4½ Texas 70 74 .486 7½ Oakland 62 82 .431 15½ Los Angeles 59 84 .413 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 85 58 .594 — Atlanta 78 65 .545 7 New York 78 65 .545 7 Washington 64 79 .448 21 Miami 54 89 .378 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 61 .573 — Chicago 73 70 .510 9 St. Louis 72 71 .503 10 Cincinnati 69 75 .479 13½ Pittsburgh 67 76 .469 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 57 .601 — San Diego 81 64 .559 6 Arizona 80 64 .556 6½ San Francisco 71 73 .493 15½ Colorado 54 90 .375 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Detroit 2, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Houston 11, Arizona 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 0

Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Toronto 9, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Boston 2

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle 10, St. Louis 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0

Detroit 9, Oakland 1

Arizona 12, Houston 6

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at Boston (Crawford 8-13), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 11-9) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6) at Minnesota (Festa 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 0

Houston 11, Arizona 5

Miami 9, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 0

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 6, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Atlanta 5

San Francisco 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 3

Miami 10, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle 10, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Arizona 12, Houston 6

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Martinez 7-6) at Atlanta (Morton 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

