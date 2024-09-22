All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|64
|.590
|—
|Baltimore
|86
|70
|.551
|6
|Boston
|78
|78
|.500
|14
|Tampa Bay
|78
|78
|.500
|14
|Toronto
|73
|83
|.468
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|67
|.573
|—
|Detroit
|82
|74
|.526
|7½
|Kansas City
|82
|74
|.526
|7½
|Minnesota
|81
|75
|.519
|8½
|Chicago
|36
|120
|.231
|53½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|71
|.545
|—
|Seattle
|80
|76
|.513
|5
|Texas
|74
|82
|.474
|11
|Oakland
|67
|89
|.429
|18
|Los Angeles
|63
|93
|.404
|22
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Philadelphia
|92
|64
|.590
|—
|New York
|87
|69
|.558
|5
|Atlanta
|85
|71
|.545
|7
|Washington
|69
|87
|.442
|23
|Miami
|57
|99
|.365
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|89
|67
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|80
|76
|.513
|9
|St. Louis
|79
|77
|.506
|10
|Cincinnati
|76
|81
|.484
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|73
|83
|.468
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|93
|63
|.596
|—
|San Diego
|90
|66
|.577
|3
|Arizona
|87
|69
|.558
|6
|San Francisco
|77
|79
|.494
|16
|Colorado
|60
|96
|.385
|33
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 8, Texas 4
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 0
Minnesota at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 8
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 4
Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Boston (Houck 8-10) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-13), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 11-8) at Houston (Brown 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 0
Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-8), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 4-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
