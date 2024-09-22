All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 92 64 .590 — Baltimore 86 70 .551 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 92 64 .590 — Baltimore 86 70 .551 6 Boston 78 78 .500 14 Tampa Bay 78 78 .500 14 Toronto 73 83 .468 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 90 67 .573 — Detroit 82 74 .526 7½ Kansas City 82 74 .526 7½ Minnesota 81 75 .519 8½ Chicago 36 120 .231 53½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 85 71 .545 — Seattle 80 76 .513 5 Texas 74 82 .474 11 Oakland 67 89 .429 18 Los Angeles 63 93 .404 22

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Philadelphia 92 64 .590 — New York 87 69 .558 5 Atlanta 85 71 .545 7 Washington 69 87 .442 23 Miami 57 99 .365 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 89 67 .571 — Chicago 80 76 .513 9 St. Louis 79 77 .506 10 Cincinnati 76 81 .484 13½ Pittsburgh 73 83 .468 16

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 93 63 .596 — San Diego 90 66 .577 3 Arizona 87 69 .558 6 San Francisco 77 79 .494 16 Colorado 60 96 .385 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 8, Texas 4

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 0

Minnesota at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 4, Baltimore 3

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 8

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 4

Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Boston (Houck 8-10) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-13), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 11-8) at Houston (Brown 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 0

Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-8), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 4-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

