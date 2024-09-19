All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|89
|63
|.586
|—
|Baltimore
|84
|68
|.553
|5
|Boston
|76
|76
|.500
|13
|Tampa Bay
|74
|78
|.487
|15
|Toronto
|72
|80
|.474
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|88
|65
|.575
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|71
|.536
|6
|Minnesota
|80
|72
|.526
|7½
|Detroit
|80
|73
|.523
|8
|Chicago
|36
|117
|.235
|52
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|70
|.539
|—
|Seattle
|77
|75
|.507
|5
|Texas
|73
|79
|.480
|9
|Oakland
|67
|86
|.438
|15½
|Los Angeles
|62
|90
|.408
|20
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|91
|61
|.599
|—
|New York
|84
|68
|.553
|7
|Atlanta
|82
|70
|.539
|9
|Washington
|68
|84
|.447
|23
|Miami
|56
|96
|.368
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|88
|64
|.579
|—
|Chicago
|77
|75
|.507
|11
|St. Louis
|77
|75
|.507
|11
|Cincinnati
|74
|79
|.484
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|71
|81
|.467
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|62
|.592
|—
|San Diego
|87
|66
|.569
|3½
|Arizona
|84
|68
|.553
|6
|San Francisco
|74
|78
|.487
|16
|Colorado
|59
|94
|.386
|31½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3
Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Texas 13, Toronto 8
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings
San Diego 4, Houston 0
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Texas 2, Toronto 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-11) at Texas (Rocker 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-11), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 7-9), 6:50 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Kikuchi 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 9
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 1
Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 8, Arizona 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 9, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, Houston 0
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 17-3) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 12-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-7), 4:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 9-9) at Milwaukee (Myers 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-6) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-9), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-13) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-5), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
