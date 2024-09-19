All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 89 63 .586 — Baltimore 84 68 .553 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 89 63 .586 — Baltimore 84 68 .553 5 Boston 76 76 .500 13 Tampa Bay 74 78 .487 15 Toronto 72 80 .474 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 88 65 .575 — Kansas City 82 71 .536 6 Minnesota 80 72 .526 7½ Detroit 80 73 .523 8 Chicago 36 117 .235 52

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 82 70 .539 — Seattle 77 75 .507 5 Texas 73 79 .480 9 Oakland 67 86 .438 15½ Los Angeles 62 90 .408 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 91 61 .599 — New York 84 68 .553 7 Atlanta 82 70 .539 9 Washington 68 84 .447 23 Miami 56 96 .368 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 88 64 .579 — Chicago 77 75 .507 11 St. Louis 77 75 .507 11 Cincinnati 74 79 .484 14½ Pittsburgh 71 81 .467 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 90 62 .592 — San Diego 87 66 .569 3½ Arizona 84 68 .553 6 San Francisco 74 78 .487 16 Colorado 59 94 .386 31½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3

Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Texas 13, Toronto 8

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

San Diego 4, Houston 0

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-11) at Texas (Rocker 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-11), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 7-9), 6:50 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Kikuchi 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 9

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 1

Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 8, Arizona 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, Houston 0

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 17-3) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 12-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-7), 4:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 9-9) at Milwaukee (Myers 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-6) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-9), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-13) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-5), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

