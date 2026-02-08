How to Bet the Super Bowl in Texas: Make Predictions on Seahawks-Patriots

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Even though sportsbook apps and sports betting aren’t legal in Texas, there are still ways to make predictions on the Super Bowl. Thanks to Kalshi and Novig, you can still get in on the action. Below, we explain the alternatives for how to bet the Super Bowl in Texas.









Texans can still make predictions on outcomes in the game, as well as the commercials and halftime show. There are even a few bonuses to use when signing up.

How to Bet the Super Bowl in Texas

Again, you cannot bet on the Super Bowl in Texas, but you can make predictions and trade on the game with certain apps.

The Patriots will be taking on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Get in your first predictions before kickoff at 6:30 pm ET. Then, follow along with the action to make trades as the game unfolds. The game is taking place at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

If you are wanting to bet the Super Bowl in Texas, Kalshi and Novig are the best ways to legally make your picks. There even some customers in legal sports betting states that have made the move to prediction apps. Instead of going up against the house, you can battle other customers to have a better chance of making a profit.

Novig: Grab $100 Discount for a SB LX Prediction

Register with the Novig promo code WTOP to activate a 10% discount for your first Super Bowl prediction. This discount can be as much as $100, which creates more winnings.

It has added to different boosts for the game. Opt-in to a 40% Pro FB SGP Boost and 60% Pro FB TD Boost. Try creating your own parlay or use one of the featured options:

12 th Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ pass yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+383)

Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ pass yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+383) Catch Club: Jaxon Smith Njigba 10+ receptions, Stefon Diggs 5+ receptions, Rashid Shaheed 5+ receptions and Hunter Henry 5+ receptions (+33233)

Air It Out: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye each record 2+ passing touchdowns and 230+ passing yards (+525)

Sleepers: Rashid Shaheed 1+ touchdowns, Kayshon Boutte 1+ touchdowns and AJ Barners 1+ touchdowns (+6567)

The welcome offer also comes with virtual currency, so you can make more trades in free mode. Check your portfolio to keep track of your positions.

Kalshi: Make Trades to Release $10 Bonus







Start making trades after signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Once you reach $100 in trades, you’ll receive a $10 bonus.

The Seahawks have a 68% chance to get the win on Sunday, meaning a contract will cost around 68 cents. On the other hand, the Patriots are at 32%. Let’s say you purchase 100 contracts for New England. If they win, each contract will result in a $1 payout. Keep in mind you’ll have chances to sell and secure a profit during the action.

There are markets for more than just the outcome of the Super Bowl. Find chances for Bad Bonny’s halftime opener, which brands will advertise during the game and which celebrities will make an appearance. Allstate has a 45% chance to have an ad, whule Paramount+ is at 59%.

These prediction markets provide NFL fans in Texas a different way to bet on the Super Bowl, and they have some benefits that aren’t available on traditional sportsbook apps.