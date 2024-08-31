Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Sept. 1 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 1

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Aragón Grand Prix, Alcañiz, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

5 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin, Ill.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.

CW — AVP: The Chicago Open, Oak Street Beach, Chicago

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC Central vs. Alabama St., Miami

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Johnson C. Smith vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Al.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern Cal vs. LSU, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee at Duke

7 p.m.

ACCN — Colorado at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Texas vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee

3 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.

FS1 — Stanford vs. Minnesota, Milwaukee

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Louisville

CYCLING

5 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 15 – 124 miles, Infiesto to Valgrande-Pajares. Cuto Negru, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit OR St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Miami at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Para Triathlon Finals

5:50 a.m.

CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals

7:15 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal

9:15 a.m.

CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: Iran vs. USA

10 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball: Men’s Group B: Australia vs. USA

11:45 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

Noon

NBC — Daytime: Swimming Finals

3:40 p.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Genoa

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. U.S., Group C, Cali, Colombia

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut

4 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Dallas

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

