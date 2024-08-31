Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 1
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Aragón Grand Prix, Alcañiz, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
3 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
5 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin, Ill.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
CW — AVP: The Chicago Open, Oak Street Beach, Chicago
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — NC Central vs. Alabama St., Miami
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Johnson C. Smith vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Al.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern Cal vs. LSU, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Tennessee at Duke
7 p.m.
ACCN — Colorado at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Texas vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee
3 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.
FS1 — Stanford vs. Minnesota, Milwaukee
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Louisville
CYCLING
5 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 15 – 124 miles, Infiesto to Valgrande-Pajares. Cuto Negru, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit OR St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Miami at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Para Triathlon Finals
5:50 a.m.
CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals
7:15 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal
9:15 a.m.
CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: Iran vs. USA
10 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball: Men’s Group B: Australia vs. USA
11:45 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
Noon
NBC — Daytime: Swimming Finals
3:40 p.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Genoa
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. U.S., Group C, Cali, Colombia
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut
4 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Dallas
