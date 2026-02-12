Robert Saleh’s Titans staff includes GM Mike Borgonzi’s brother as linebackers coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh’s staff includes general manager Mike Borgonzi’s brother as linebackers coach.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh’s staff includes general manager Mike Borgonzi’s brother as linebackers coach.

The Titans released a finalized coaching staff Thursday. Dave Borgonzi coached the Dallas Cowboys’ linebackers this season and has 15 years of NFL coaching experience, which includes stints with Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and Chicago.

Saleh already had revealed his staff would include former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, with John Fassel returning for a second season as Tennessee’s special teams coordinator. Fassel also is adding the title of assistant head coach this year.

Other holdovers from the Titans’ 2025 coaching staff include senior defensive assistant Ben Bloom, offensive assistant Trevor Browder, running backs coach Randy Jordan, passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, senior defensive assistant/pass rush specialist Travis Smith, assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart and tight ends coach Luke Stocker.

The rest of the staff includes offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, defensive backs/safeties coach Marquand Manuel, defensive backs/nickels coach Dalton Hilliard, offensive assistant Trevor Browder, offensive assistant/game management Cade Knox, offensive assistant John Rudnicki, defensive assistant Ahmed Saleh, senior defensive assistant/pass rush specialist Travis Smith, assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams and chief of staff Rob Dadona.

Ahmed Saleh and Robert Saleh are cousins.

Bricillo was the Giants’ offensive line coach the last two seasons. Tierney was the Giants’ quarterback coach for the last four seasons. Lewis coached the Baltimore Ravens’ receivers from 2023-25.

Whitecotton was the New York Jets’ defensive line coach from 2021-24 and had the same role with the Cowboys in 202. Manuel was the Jets’ defensive backs/safeties coach from 2021-24 and was the Giants’ secondary coach in 2025. Hilliard worked at UConn from 2022-25 and had taken a job as Colorado State’s defensive backs coach in December.

