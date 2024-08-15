Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 16 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Greater Western Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Adelaide at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Saskatchewan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Carrollton (Ga.) vs. Woodward Academy (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Barquisimeto, Venezuela vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Hinsdale, Ill. vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Sydney, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Lake Mary, Fla. vs. Puyallup, Wash., Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Hollywood, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Seattle at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Texas

11 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at York United

SOFTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Dallas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.