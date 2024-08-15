Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Aug. 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Greater Western Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Adelaide at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Saskatchewan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Carrollton (Ga.) vs. Woodward Academy (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Barquisimeto, Venezuela vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Hinsdale, Ill. vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Sydney, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Lake Mary, Fla. vs. Puyallup, Wash., Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Hollywood, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Toronto at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Seattle at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Texas
11 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at York United
SOFTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Indiana
9:30 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Dallas
