Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Cypress Ridge 17, Aldine MacArthur 16

¶ De Soto 70, Creekside, Ga. 0

¶ EP Coronado 40, EP Burges 0

¶ EP Franklin 56, EP Chapin 14

¶ North Crowley 29, Lancaster 21

¶ Pasadena 56, Houston Austin 0

¶ Pasadena Rayburn 47, Houston Spring Woods 0

¶ The Woodlands College Park 63, Cypress Park 10

CLASS 5A=

¶ El Paso Eastlake 62, EP Bel Air 7

¶ EP Austin 21, El Paso 19

¶ EP Riverside 49, Big Spring 21

¶ Montgomery 28, Humble Kingwood Park 26

CLASS 4A=

¶ San Elizario 38, Anthony 21

CLASS 1A=

¶ Garden City 62, Nazareth 44

¶ Ira 60, Bryson 22

¶ Milford 50, Highwood, Mont. 13

¶ Strawn 71, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, Mont. 21

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Bulverde Bracken 54, Beaumont Legacy Christian 48

¶ Waco Vanguard 70, Bellville Faith 56

OTHER=

¶ Logos Prep 30, Weatherford Christian 24

¶ Pro-Vision Academy 26, Houston Scarborough 0

¶ Sharpstown 35, Houston Kashmere 18

