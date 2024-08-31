Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Ridge 17, Aldine MacArthur 16
¶ De Soto 70, Creekside, Ga. 0
¶ EP Coronado 40, EP Burges 0
¶ EP Franklin 56, EP Chapin 14
¶ North Crowley 29, Lancaster 21
¶ Pasadena 56, Houston Austin 0
¶ Pasadena Rayburn 47, Houston Spring Woods 0
¶ The Woodlands College Park 63, Cypress Park 10
CLASS 5A=
¶ El Paso Eastlake 62, EP Bel Air 7
¶ EP Austin 21, El Paso 19
¶ EP Riverside 49, Big Spring 21
¶ Montgomery 28, Humble Kingwood Park 26
CLASS 4A=
¶ San Elizario 38, Anthony 21
CLASS 1A=
¶ Garden City 62, Nazareth 44
¶ Ira 60, Bryson 22
¶ Milford 50, Highwood, Mont. 13
¶ Strawn 71, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, Mont. 21
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Bulverde Bracken 54, Beaumont Legacy Christian 48
¶ Waco Vanguard 70, Bellville Faith 56
OTHER=
¶ Logos Prep 30, Weatherford Christian 24
¶ Pro-Vision Academy 26, Houston Scarborough 0
¶ Sharpstown 35, Houston Kashmere 18
