Rockies score 7 runs in the 8th in come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Braves

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave had three RBIs, Charlie Blackmon and Sam Hilliard each had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies mounted a furious comeback to defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-8 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series.

The Rockies earned the victory with a seven-run eighth inning, turning an 8-2 deficit into a 9-8 advantage. It was the largest deficit the Rockies have overcome this season, and the seven runs were tied for the most in an inning by Colorado in 2024.

The Rockies had been 3-59 this season when trailing after seven while the Braves had been 48-2 when leading after seven.

“These guys have no quit in them,” Hilliard said. “I truly believe that. We never feel like we’re out of a game. We got a couple of runs there and you could feel the momentum. It’s like, alright, let’s keep going. You can just feel it.”

Entering the day, the Rockies had been 2-14 against the Braves since the start of the 2022 season and had lost nine of their previous 10 games against Atlanta at Coors Field.

Blackmon and Brendan Rodgers each had two RBIs for Colorado, which had lost four of its previous six games. Cave’s two-run homer to start the rally in the eighth was his sixth of the season and third this month.

Josh Rogers (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run in 1 2/3 relief innings while Victor Vodnik earned his eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Joe Jiménez (1-4) took the loss for the Braves, giving up four hits and three earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning. It was his second blown save of the season.

“When things start piling up, they start leaving pitches over the plate, they start getting rushed a little bit or whatever it is,” Cave said. “That momentum is a real thing.”

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left the game in the top of the fourth inning after being looked at by a team trainer. He allowed three earned runs and four hits, two of which were homers, in 3 2/3 innings.

Freeland said he suffered a “pretty big gash” on his left pinky finger, with bleeding that made keeping him in the game a non-starter.

“I didn’t want to compromise his ability to get guys out,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “It was affecting his pitches. It was time to get him out.”

Jorge Soler had two home runs for the Braves, his 15th and 16th of the season, while Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep. Orlando Arcia had four hits for Atlanta, all of them singles.

Braves right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach gave up two earned runs and struck out seven across six innings in his 12th career start. With a walk to Michael Toglia in the fifth inning, the 24-year-old rookie’s run of 27 consecutive innings without a walk was snapped. It had been the longest such streak in the majors.

It was Atlanta’s seventh loss in its past eight games.

“It’s tough to swallow,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s a tough one there. That’s even weird for here. It felt like we were an out away in the eighth and next thing you know, the roof caved in. It’s a hard one to explain.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Placed RHP Dakota Hudson (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day injured list and selected the contract of LHP Josh Rogers from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Braves: OF Eddie Rosario elected for free agency, declining his assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA) will face off against RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92) and the host Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75 ERA) will take the mound against the host Giants and LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31).

