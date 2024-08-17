PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos needs surgery for ankle injury and is set to be out for 3 months

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos is set to be out of action with an ankle injury for…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos is set to be out of action with an ankle injury for around three months, his club said Saturday.

Ramos suffered a severe ligament sprain in his left ankle during Friday’s season opener against Le Havre in the French league, which PSG won 4-1.

The 23-year-old Portuguese “will require surgery in the coming days,” PSG said.

It’s a big setback for the defending French champion with Ramos expected to be a key offensive player following Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid.

Ramos joined PSG permanently last season after a loan spell from Benfica.

