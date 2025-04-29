BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 NBA Playoffs, MLB Promo This Week

Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 in time for Tuesday’s NBA games. New users will be eligible for a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the registration process.
Create an account in select states to grab this 15-1 odds boost (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV). Start with a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Place a $1,500 first bet on the NBA playoffs or any other sport.
There are four NBA playoff games to choose from on Tuesday night. The Nuggets-Clippers series is tied at 2-2 while every other series is a potential close-out game. BetMGM Sportsbook provides players with an opportunity to go all in on these NBA matchups.
Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or opt for a $1,500 first bet.
BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers 2 Sign-Up Options
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|WTOP150
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|NBA Boost, NHL Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|April 29, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is a unique offer for players because there are two options on the table. Most new users will receive a $1,500 first bet. Start with a cash wager on any game. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.
On the other hand, players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be eligible for a $150 bonus. Start with a winning $10 wager to secure this bonus. BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the bar for new players.
How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150
Creating a new account is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process for new players on BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Click here to start the registration process. Makes sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to unlock either offer.
- Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.
- Place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or opt for the $1,500 first bet. Losing on the $1,500 first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.
Tuesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds
All three Eastern Conference games could be series-clinchers on Tuesday night. The banged-up Bucks look overmatched against the Pacers. The young Pistons can’t figure out how to beat the Knicks in crunch time. As for the Celtics-Magic, Boston feels like an inevitability. Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Clippers are trading blows in a rock fight out west.
Check out the current BetMGM Sportsbook spreads for Tuesday night’s matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):
- Indiana Pacers (-7.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- New York Knicks (-5.5) vs. Detroit Pistons
- Boston Celtics (-11.5) vs. Orlando Magic
- Denver Nuggets (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.