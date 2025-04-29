BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 NBA Playoffs, MLB Promo This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 in time for Tuesday’s NBA games. New users will be eligible for a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the registration process.







Create an account in select states to grab this 15-1 odds boost (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV). Start with a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Place a $1,500 first bet on the NBA playoffs or any other sport.

There are four NBA playoff games to choose from on Tuesday night. The Nuggets-Clippers series is tied at 2-2 while every other series is a potential close-out game. BetMGM Sportsbook provides players with an opportunity to go all in on these NBA matchups.

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or opt for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Boost, NHL Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer for players because there are two options on the table. Most new users will receive a $1,500 first bet. Start with a cash wager on any game. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

On the other hand, players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be eligible for a $150 bonus. Start with a winning $10 wager to secure this bonus. BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the bar for new players.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process for new players on BetMGM Sportsbook:

Click here to start the registration process. Makes sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to unlock either offer.

to start the registration process. Makes sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to unlock either offer. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or opt for the $1,500 first bet. Losing on the $1,500 first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Tuesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

All three Eastern Conference games could be series-clinchers on Tuesday night. The banged-up Bucks look overmatched against the Pacers. The young Pistons can’t figure out how to beat the Knicks in crunch time. As for the Celtics-Magic, Boston feels like an inevitability. Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Clippers are trading blows in a rock fight out west.

Check out the current BetMGM Sportsbook spreads for Tuesday night’s matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Indiana Pacers (-7.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks (-5.5) vs. Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics (-11.5) vs. Orlando Magic

Denver Nuggets (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.