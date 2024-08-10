Pirates bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.99 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Dodgers: River Ryan (1-0, 1.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -117, Dodgers -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to end their five-game slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 36-22 record at home and a 67-49 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 56-59 record overall and a 29-28 record on the road. The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 68 extra base hits (29 doubles, four triples and 35 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-40 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

