Olympic Taekwondo Results

Wednesday

Men

58kg

Qualification Contest

Lev Korneev, Serbia, def. Bocar Diop, Senegal, 2-0.

Omar Yaser Ismail, Palestine, def. Hadi Tiranvalipour, Refugee Olympic Team, 2-0.

Round of 16

Cyrian Ravet, France, def. Georgiy Gurtsiev, AIN, 2-0.

Park Taejoon, South Korea, def. Yohandri Granado, Venezuela, 2-0.

Bailey Lewis, Australia, def. Nouridine Issaka Garba, Niger, 2-0.

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Tunisia, def. Lev Korneev, Serbia, 2-0.

Adrian Vicente Yunta, Spain, def. Omar Yaser Ismail, Palestine, 2-0.

Gashim Magomedov, Azerbaijan, def. Jack Woolley, Ireland, 2-0.

Omar Gergely Salim, Hungary, def. Lucas Guzman, Argentina, 2-1.

Vito Dell Aquila, Italy, def. Samirkhon Ababakirov, Kazakhstan, 2-1.

Quarterfinals

Park Taejoon, South Korea, def. Cyrian Ravet, France, 2-1.

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Tunisia, def. Bailey Lewis, Australia, 2-0.

Gashim Magomedov, Azerbaijan, def. Adrian Vicente Yunta, Spain, 2-0.

Vito Dell Aquila, Italy, def. Omar Gergely Salim, Hungary, 2-0.

Semifinals

Park Taejoon, South Korea, def. Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Tunisia, 2-0.

Gashim Magomedov, Azerbaijan, def. Vito Dell Aquila, Italy, 2-0.

Repechages

Cyrian Ravet, France, def. Yohandri Granado, Venezuela, 2-0.

Adrian Vicente Yunta, Spain, def. Jack Woolley, Ireland, 2-0.

Bronze Medal Contests

Cyrian Ravet, France, def. Vito Dell Aquila, Italy, 0-WDR.

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Tunisia, def. Adrian Vicente Yunta, Spain, 2-0.

Gold Medal Contest

Park Taejoon, South Korea, def. Gashim Magomedov, Azerbaijan, 1-WDR.

Women

49kg

Qualification Contest

Oumaima El Bouchti, Morocco, def. Ana da Costa da Silva Pinto, Timor-Leste, 2-0.

Round of 16

Lena Stojkovic, Croatia, def. Josipa Kafadar, Canada, 2-0.

Ikram Dhahri, Tunisia, def. Daniela Paola Souza, Mexico, 2-1.

Dunya Ali M Abutaleb, Saudi Arabia, def. Abishag Semberg, Israel, 2-1.

Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand, def. Oumaima El Bouchti, Morocco, 2-0.

Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, Spain, def. Maria Sara Grippoli Gagliardo, Uruguay, 2-0.

Mobina Nematzadeh, Iran, def. Michelle Tau, Lesotho, 2-0.

Guo Qing, China, def. Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi, Refugee Olympic Team, 2-0.

Merve Dincel Kavurat, Turkey, def. Ilenia Elisabetta Matonti, Italy, 2-0.

Quarterfinals

Lena Stojkovic, Croatia, def. Ikram Dhahri, Tunisia, 2-1.

Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand, def. Dunya Ali M Abutaleb, Saudi Arabia, 2-0.

Mobina Nematzadeh, Iran, def. Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, Spain, 2-0.

Guo Qing, China, def. Merve Dincel Kavurat, Turkey, 2-0.

Semifinals

Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand, def. Lena Stojkovic, Croatia, 2-0.

Guo Qing, China, def. Mobina Nematzadeh, Iran, 2-0.

Repechages

Dunya Ali M Abutaleb, Saudi Arabia, def. Oumaima El Bouchti, Morocco, 2-0.

Merve Dincel Kavurat, Turkey, def. Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi, Refugee Olympic Team, 2-0.

Bronze Medal Contests

Mobina Nematzadeh, Iran, def. Dunya Ali M Abutaleb, Saudi Arabia, 2-0.

Lena Stojkovic, Croatia, def. Merve Dincel Kavurat, Turkey, 2-0.

Gold Medal Contest

Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand, def. Guo Qing, China, 2-1.

