Olympic Sailing Results

Wednesday

Men

Dinghy

Medal Race

1. Pavlos Kontides, Cyprus (4, 6, 4, 4, 4), 22.

3. Jonatan Vadnai, Hungary (2, 4, 6, 6, 6), 24.

3. Matt Wearn, Australia (8, 10, 2, 2, 2), 24.

4. Hermann Tomasgaard, Norway (10, 2, 8, 8, 8), 36.

5. Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, Italy (6, 8, 14, 14, 14), 56.

6. Thomas Saunders, New Zealand (20, 12, 10, 10, 10), 62.

7. Clemente Seguel Lacamara, Chile (14, 18, 12, 12, 12), 68.

8. Michael Beckett, Britain (12, 14, 16, 20, 20), 82.

9. Finn Lynch, Ireland (18, 16, 20, 16, 16), 86.

10. Stefano Peschiera, Peru (16, 20, 18, 18, 18), 90.

Women

Dinghy

Medal Race

1. Chiara Benini Floriani, Italy (2, 2, 2, 2, 2), 10.

2. Line Flem Hoest, Norway (8, 4, 4, 4, 4), 24.

3. Sarah Douglas, Canada (4, 6, 6, 6, 6), 28.

4. Marit Bouwmeester, Netherlands (12, 10, 8, 8, 8), 46.

5. Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark (10, 8, 10, 10, 10), 48.

6. Erika Reineke, United States (6, 12, 12, 12, 12), 54.

7. Maud Jayet, Switzerland (14, 14, 14, 14, 14), 70.

8. Emma Plasschaert, Belgium (18, 16, 16, 16, 16), 82.

9. Elena Vorobeva, Croatia (16, 18, 18, 18, 18), 88.

10. Louise Cervera, France (20, 20, 20, 20, 20), 100.

