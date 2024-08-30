AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .341; Judge, New York, .331; Guerrero, Toronto, .321; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .312; Kwan, Cleveland, .303; Diaz,…

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .341; Judge, New York, .331; Guerrero, Toronto, .321; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .312; Kwan, Cleveland, .303; Diaz, Houston, .299; Altuve, Houston, .298; Ja.Duran, Boston, .295; J.Soto, New York, .293; Devers, Boston, .287; Rooker, Oakland, .287.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 115; J.Soto, New York, 109; Judge, New York, 104; Henderson, Baltimore, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 98; Ja.Duran, Boston, 96; Garcia, Kansas City, 83; Devers, Boston, 81; Guerrero, Toronto, 81; Semien, Texas, 81.

RBI_Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 98; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; J.Soto, New York, 96; Witt, Kansas City, 95; Perez, Kansas City, 94; Rooker, Oakland, 90; Guerrero, Toronto, 88; Santander, Baltimore, 86.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 185; Guerrero, Toronto, 167; Ja.Duran, Boston, 165; Altuve, Houston, 160; Judge, New York, 156; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 147; Henderson, Baltimore, 146; Diaz, Houston, 144; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 143; J.Soto, New York, 142.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 44; Witt, Kansas City, 39; Guerrero, Toronto, 38; Bleday, Oakland, 36; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; W.Abreu, Boston, 30; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 29.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 38; J.Soto, New York, 37; Rooker, Oakland, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 28; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 28; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Garcia, Kansas City, 33; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Moore, Seattle, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 27; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 25; Giménez, Cleveland, 25; Volpe, New York, 25.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 15-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 14-8; Rodón, New York, 14-9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-6; P.López, Minnesota, 13-8; Berríos, Toronto, 13-9; Ober, Minnesota, 12-6; Bello, Boston, 12-6; Gil, New York, 12-6.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.58; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.09; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.11; Houck, Boston, 3.12; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.12; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.14; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.23; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.23; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.28; Singer, Kansas City, 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 193; Ragans, Kansas City, 187; Crochet, Chicago, 180; Gilbert, Seattle, 172; L.Castillo, Seattle, 167; Kikuchi, Houston, 165; P.López, Minnesota, 164; Rodón, New York, 161; Bibee, Cleveland, 156; H.Brown, Houston, 155; Lugo, Kansas City, 155.

