Kaulig Racing adds Truck Series driver Eckes to its Xfinity lineup for 2025

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaulig Racing is adding NASCAR Truck Series driver Christian Eckes to run in the Xfinity Series starting next season.

The team announced the move Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

It’s the second straight week Kaulig has announced a driver, after elevating part-time Xfinity racer Daniel Dye to run full time next season.

Eckes will drive the No. 16 Chevrolet of AJ Allmendinger, who the team announced would return to the Cup Series next season.

Kaulig team president Chris Rice said he and owner Matt Kaulig have planned for the future of the program and adding Eckes, who has won three Truck races this season, is a big part of that. “We’re excited to have him take that next step,” Rice said.

Eckes is second in the Truck driver standings and has three victories in the series this season.

