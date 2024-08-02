Egypt 26, Norway 25 Egypt 14 12 — 26 Norway 13 12 — 25 Egypt_Y. Omar 7, A. Adel 4,…

Egypt 26, Norway 25

Egypt 14 12 — 26 Norway 13 12 — 25

Egypt_Y. Omar 7, A. Adel 4, A. Hesham 4, S. Elderaa 3, O. Elwakil 3, Y. Elderaa 2, M. Abdelhak 1, I. Elmasry 1, M. Sanad 1.

Norway_H. Reinkind 7, T. Groendahl 4, S. Barthold 3, K. Bjoernsen 3, S. Lyse 3, S. Sagosen 2, M. Gullerud 1, P. Oeverby 1, G. Setterblom 1.

Red Cards_M. Gullerud, Norway, 37:10.

Referees_Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Toennies, Germany. Arthur Brunner, Switzerland. Morad Salah, Switzerland. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Henrik Maekinen, Sweden. Mihail Bashev, Bulgaria. Frantisek Taborsky, Czech Republic.

