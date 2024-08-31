Dodgers bring win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-54, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-59, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-54, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-59, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -131, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-59 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 38-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has an 81-54 record overall and a 36-30 record in road games. The Dodgers have gone 31-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 43 home runs while slugging .620. Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: day-to-day (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

