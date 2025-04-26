Ngetich breaks the 30-minute barrier in a women’s 10K road race

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich became the first runner to break the 30-minute barrier in a women-only 10-kilometer…

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich became the first runner to break the 30-minute barrier in a women-only 10-kilometer road race Saturday, clocking 29 minutes, 27 seconds at the Adizero Road To Records event.

Ngetich smashed the old mark of 30:01 set by Agnes Jebet Tirop in 2021 at the same event in Germany.

Ngetich also holds the outright record of 28:46 set last year in a mixed-gender race.

“Last year I missed it by two seconds, so I wanted to come here today and try for it again,” Ngetich said. “After missing out on the Olympics last year, I want to make up for it this year at the world championships.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.