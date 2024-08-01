Britain 2, France 1
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|France
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
Britain_J. Albery 1, Z. Wallace 1.
France_T. Clement 1.
Green Cards_G. Baumgarten, France, 18′. W. Calnan, Britain, 41′. C. Peters-Deutz, France, 47′. J. Waller, Britain, 52′.
Yellow Cards_C. Peters-Deutz, France, 57′. L. Morton, Britain, 60′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Sean Rapaport, South Africa. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.