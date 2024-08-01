Britain 2, France 1 Britain 0 0 1 1 — 2 France 0 1 0 0 — 1 Britain_J. Albery…

Britain 2, France 1

Britain 0 0 1 1 — 2 France 0 1 0 0 — 1

Britain_J. Albery 1, Z. Wallace 1.

France_T. Clement 1.

Green Cards_G. Baumgarten, France, 18′. W. Calnan, Britain, 41′. C. Peters-Deutz, France, 47′. J. Waller, Britain, 52′.

Yellow Cards_C. Peters-Deutz, France, 57′. L. Morton, Britain, 60′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Sean Rapaport, South Africa. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand.

