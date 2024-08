2024 Saturday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT BASKETBALL_3X3 Women Pool Round Azerbaijan vs Canada, 11:30 a.m. Spain vs Germany, 12 p.m. France vs Australia,…

All Times EDT

BASKETBALL_3X3

Women

Pool Round

Azerbaijan vs Canada, 11:30 a.m.

Spain vs Germany, 12 p.m.

France vs Australia, 12:35 p.m.

China vs United States, 1:05 p.m.

Play-in Games

Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal, 4:05 p.m.

ARCHERY

Women’s Individual

1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

Semifinals, 7:52 a.m.

1/8 Elimination Round

Li, China vs Valencia, Mexico, 3:30 a.m.

Gokkir, Turkey vs Noda, Japan, 3:43 a.m.

Jeon, South Korea vs Lei, Taiwan, 3:56 a.m.

Lim, South Korea vs Havers, Britain, 4:09 a.m.

Kroppen, Germany vs Kumari, India, 4:22 a.m.

Kaur, India vs Choirunisa, Indonesia, 4:35 a.m.

Barbelin, France vs Sliachticas Caetano, Brazil, 4:48 a.m.

Amaistroaie, Romania vs Nam, South Korea, 5:01 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 7 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 7:13 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 7:26 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 7:39 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal, 7:52 a.m.

Semifinal, 8:05 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 8:33 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 8:46 a.m.

ATHLETICS

Men

Decathlon

110m Hurdles, 08:05

Heat 1, 08:05

Heat 2, 08:13

Heat 3, 08:21

Discus Throw

Group A, 08:55

Group B, 10:05

Pole Vault, 11:40

Group A, 11:40

Group B, 11:40

Javelin Throw

Group A, 17:10

Group B, 18:10

1500m, 19:45

Heat 1, 19:45

Pole Vault

Qualification, 08:10

Group A, 08:10

Group B, 08:10

100m

Preliminary Round, 08:35

Heat 1, 08:35

Heat 2, 08:42

Heat 3, 08:49

Heat 4, 08:56

Heat 5, 09:03

Heat 6, 09:10

Round 1, 09:55

Heat 1, 09:55

Heat 2, 10:04

Heat 3, 10:13

Heat 4, 10:22

Heat 5, 10:31

Heat 6, 10:40

Heat 7, 10:49

Heat 8, 10:58

1500m

Repechage Round, 17:15

Heat 1, 17:15

Heat 2, 17:26

Shot Put

Final

Gold Medal, 17:35

Women

800m

Repechage Round, 09:20

Heat 1, 09:20

Heat 2, 09:28

Heat 3, 09:36

Heat 4, 09:44

100m

Semifinal

Semifinal, 17:50

1

Semifinal, 17:50

2

Semifinal, 17:59

3

Semifinal, 18:08

Final

Gold Medal, 19:20

Triple Jump

Final

Gold Medal, 18:20

Mixed Team

4 x 400m Relay

Final

Gold Medal, 18:55

BADMINTON

Women

Singles

Quarterfinals, 2:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

An, South Korea vs Yamaguchi, Japan, 2:30 a.m.

Intanon, Thailand vs Tunjung, Indonesia, 3:40 a.m.

Ohori, Japan vs Marin, Spain, 4:50 a.m.

He, China vs Chen, China, 6 a.m.

Doubles

Finals, 9 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Malaysia vs Japan, 9 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

China vs China, 10:10 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Men

Group Phase – Group C

Puerto Rico vs United States, 15:15

Serbia vs South Sudan, 19:00

Women

Group Phase – Group A

China vs Puerto Rico, 09:00

Serbia vs Spain, 11:30

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Preliminary Phase

Pool C

Germany vs Poland, 3 a.m.

Australia vs France, 4 a.m.

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool D

Switzerland vs Paraguay, 5 a.m.

Canada vs Latvia, 11 a.m.

Pool F

Spain vs Germany, 6 a.m.

France vs Switzerland, 10 a.m.

lucky loser round

LL3 vs LL6, 12 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

or Women’s lucky loser round match, 5 p.m.

BOXING

Men

57kg

Quarterfinals

1556049 vs 1934789, 9:30 a.m.

1979881 vs 1940136, 9:46 a.m.

1955643 vs 1878687, 2 p.m.

1913573 vs 1555185, 2:16 p.m.

71kg

Quarterfinals

1555195 vs 1955645, 10:02 a.m.

1556797 vs 1879440, 10:18 a.m.

1897191 vs 1912009, 2:32 p.m.

1550271 vs 1535187, 2:48 p.m.

Women

50kg

Quarterfinals

1926833 vs 1898259, 10:34 a.m.

1540702 vs 1931331, 10:50 a.m.

1568182 vs 1905044, 3:04 p.m.

Lkhadiri, France vs Villegas, Philippines, 3:20 p.m.

66kg

Quarterfinals

1568157 vs 1898283, 11:06 a.m.

1540353 vs 1937457, 11:22 a.m.

1887975 vs 1556010, 3:36 p.m.

Derieuw, Belgium vs Yang, China, 3:52 p.m.

60kg

Semifinals

1926828 vs 1887970, 11:38 a.m.

1555098 vs 1952540, 4:08 p.m.

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Dressage Team

Grand Prix Special, 08:00

SOCCER

Women

Quarterfinals

United States vs Japan, 9 a.m.

Spain vs Colombia, 11 a.m.

Canada vs Germany, 1 p.m.

France vs Brazil, 3 p.m.

FENCING

Women

Sabre Team

Table of 8, 7 a.m.

Classifications 5-8, 8:30 a.m.

Semifinals, 9:20 a.m.

Table of 8

Algeria vs France, 7 a.m.

South Korea vs United States, 7 a.m.

Italy vs Ukraine, 7 a.m.

Hungary vs Japan, 7 a.m.

Classifications 5-8, 8:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 9:20 a.m.

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 9:20 a.m.

Finals

Placement 5-6

Placing, 10:10 a.m.

Placement 7-8

Placing, 10:10 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 1 p.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 2 p.m.

FIELD_HOCKEY

Women

Pool B

Britain vs Argentina, 08:00

Australia vs Spain, 10:45

United States vs South Africa, 11:15

Pool A

Netherlands vs Japan, 08:30

China vs France, 15:00

Germany vs Belgium, 17:45

GYMNASTICS

Men

Floor Exercise

Final

Gold Medal, 9:30 a.m.

Pommel Horse

Final

Gold Medal, 11:16 a.m.

Women

Vault

Final

Gold Medal, 10:20 a.m.

GOLF

Men’s Individual

Stroke Play

Round 3

Placing, 3 a.m.

HANDBALL

Women

Preliminary Round Group B

Hungary vs Netherlands, 07:00

Spain vs France, 09:00

Brazil vs Angola, 12:00

Preliminary Round Group A

Slovenia vs Sweden, 14:00

Norway vs Germany, 17:00

Denmark vs South Korea, 19:00

JUDO

Mixed Team

Preliminary Rounds, 2 a.m.

Final Block, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round of 32

Spain vs Refugee Olympic Team, 2 a.m.

Mongolia vs Israel, 2 a.m.

Italy vs Hungary, 2:42 a.m.

ROWING

Men

Single Sculls

Finals

Final C

Placing, 3:42 a.m.

Final B

Placing, 4:06 a.m.

Final A

Gold Medal, 4:30 a.m.

Eight

Finals

Final A

Gold Medal, 5:10 a.m.

Women

Single Sculls

Finals

Final C

Placing, 3:30 a.m.

Final B

Placing, 3:54 a.m.

Final A

Gold Medal, 4:18 a.m.

Eight

Finals

Final A

Gold Medal, 4:50 a.m.

SAILING

Men

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 5, 6:20 a.m.

Race 6, 7:28 a.m.

Windsurfing

Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal, 6:33 a.m.

Semifinal

Semifinal, 7:18 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 8:03 a.m.

Women

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 4, 6:05 a.m.

Race 5, 7:13 a.m.

Race 6, 8:21 a.m.

Windsurfing

Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal, 6:13 a.m.

Semifinal

Semifinal, 6:53 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 7:33 a.m.

Mixed Team

Multihull

Opening Series

Race 1, 7:05 a.m.

Race 2, 7:57 a.m.

Race 3, 8:49 a.m.

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 3, 9:45 a.m.

Race 4, 10:52 a.m.

SHOOTING

Men

Skeet

Qualification

Day 2, 3 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 9:30 a.m.

Women

Skeet

Qualification, 3 a.m.

Day 1, 3 a.m.

SURFING

Men

Semifinals

Heat 1

Correa, Peru vs Vaast, France, 17:00

Heat 2

Medina, Brazil vs Robinson, Australia, 17:36

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 19:24

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 20:00

Women

Semifinals

Heat 1

Marks, United States vs Defay, France, 18:12

Heat 2

Weston-Webb, Brazil vs Hennessy, Costa Rica, 18:48

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 20:36

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 21:12

Surfing

Reserve Days, 17:00

TABLE_TENNIS

Women

Singles

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Hayata, Japan vs Shin, South Korea, 7:30 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Sun, China vs Chen, China, 8:30 a.m.

TENNIS

Men

Doubles

Final

Gold Medal Match

Australia vs United States, 6 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match

United States vs Czech Republic, 6 a.m.

Singles

Final

Bronze Medal Match

Musetti, Italy vs Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6 a.m.

Women

Singles

Final

Gold Medal Match

Zheng, China vs Vekic, Croatia, 6 a.m.

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 6 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Round

Pool B

Poland vs Italy, 11 a.m.

Pool A

Canada vs Serbia, 3 p.m.

Women

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Preliminary Round

Pool C

Netherlands vs Dominican Republic, 3 a.m.

Pool B

Japan vs Kenya, 7 a.m.

WATER_POLO

Men

Preliminary Round

Group B

Spain vs Japan, 08:30

Australia vs Hungary, 13:00

Serbia vs France, 17:30

Group A

Croatia vs Greece, 10:05

Montenegro vs United States, 14:35

Italy vs Romania, 19:05

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.