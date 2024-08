2024 Friday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT ATHLETICS Men 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, 09:05 Heat 1, 09:05 Heat 2, 09:17 800m Semifinal…

All Times EDT

ATHLETICS

Men

4 x 400m Relay

Round 1, 09:05

Heat 1, 09:05

Heat 2, 09:17

800m

Semifinal

Semifinal, 09:30

1

Semifinal, 09:30

2

Semifinal, 09:40

3

Semifinal, 09:50

4 x 100m Relay

Final

Gold Medal, 17:47

Triple Jump

Final

Gold Medal, 18:13

400m Hurdles

Final

Gold Medal, 19:45

Women

Heptathlon

Long Jump, 08:05

Group A, 08:05

Group B, 08:05

Javelin Throw

Group A, 09:23

Group B, 10:32

800m, 18:25

Heat 1, 18:25

Heat 2, 18:35

Heat 3, 18:35

4 x 400m Relay

Round 1, 08:40

Heat 1, 08:40

Heat 2, 08:52

100m Hurdles

Semifinal

Semifinal, 10:05

1

Semifinal, 10:05

2

Semifinal, 10:13

3

Semifinal, 10:21

4 x 100m Relay

Final

Gold Medal, 17:30

Shot Put

Final

Gold Medal, 17:37

400m

Final

Gold Medal, 18:00

10,000m

Final

Gold Medal, 18:57

BASKETBALL

Women

Semifinals

United States vs Australia, 11:30 a.m.

France vs Belgium, 3 p.m.

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Women

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Australia vs Switzerland, 19:00

Gold Medal Match

Brazil vs Canada, 20:30

BOXING

Men

71kg

Final

1556797 vs 1535187, 3:30 p.m.

92kg

Final

1972343 vs 1556860, 4:34 p.m.

Women

50kg

Final

1926833 vs 1568182, 3:47 p.m.

66kg

Final

1540353 vs 1926827, 4:51 p.m.

BREAKING

Women

B-Girls

Round Robin, 14:00

Pre-Qualifier

Battle

India, Netherlands vs Talash, Refugee Olympic Team, 14:00

Round Robin – Group B

Nicka, Lithuania vs Syssy, France, 14:07

Logistx, United States vs Raygun, Australia, 14:13

Nicka, Lithuania vs Logistx, United States, 14:57

Raygun, Australia vs Syssy, France, 15:03

Raygun, Australia vs Nicka, Lithuania, 15:45

Logistx, United States vs Syssy, France, 15:51

Round Robin – Group C

Ami, Japan vs Anti, Italy, 14:19

Elmamouny, Morocco vs Ying Zi, China, 14:25

Ami, Japan vs Elmamouny, Morocco, 15:09

Ying Zi, China vs Anti, Italy, 15:15

Ying Zi, China vs Ami, Japan, 15:57

Elmamouny, Morocco vs Anti, Italy, 16:03

Round Robin – Group D

Ayumi, Japan vs Stefani, Ukraine, 14:31

Kate, Ukraine vs Carlota, France, 14:37

Ayumi, Japan vs Kate, Ukraine, 15:21

Carlota, France vs Stefani, Ukraine, 15:27

Carlota, France vs Ayumi, Japan, 16:09

Kate, Ukraine vs Stefani, Ukraine, 16:15

Round Robin – Group A

671, China vs Sunny, United States, 14:43

Vanessa, Portugal vs TBD, 14:49

671, China vs Vanessa, Portugal, 15:33

TBD vs Sunny, United States, 15:39

TBD vs 671, China, 16:21

Vanessa, Portugal vs Sunny, United States, 16:27

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

Quarterfinal, 18:00

Quarterfinal 2

Quarterfinal, 18:07

Quarterfinal 3

Quarterfinal, 18:15

Quarterfinal 4

Quarterfinal, 18:23

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 18:47

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 18:55

Finals

Bronze Medal Battle

Bronze Medal, 19:19

Gold Medal Battle

Gold Medal, 19:29

CLIMBING

Men

Boulder & Lead

Final

Boulder

Placing, 4:15 a.m.

Lead

Gold Medal, 6:35 a.m.

DIVING

Men

10m Platform

Preliminary, 08:00

Women

3m Springboard

Final

Gold Medal, 13:00

SOCCER

Men

Finals

Gold Medal Match

France vs Spain, 12 p.m.

Women

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Spain vs Germany, 9 a.m.

FIELD_HOCKEY

Women

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Argentina vs Belgium, 12:00

Gold Medal Match

Netherlands vs China, 18:00

GOLF

Women’s Individual

Stroke Play

Round 3

Placing, 3 a.m.

HANDBALL

Men

Semifinals

Germany vs Spain, 14:30

Slovenia vs Denmark, 19:30

MODERN_PENTATHLON

Men’s Individual

Semifinals

Semifinal A, Riding Show Jumping

Semifinal, 7 a.m.

Semifinal A, Fencing Bonus Round

Semifinal, 7:40 a.m.

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle

Semifinal, 8:10 a.m.

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 1

Semifinal, 8:10 a.m.

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 2

Semifinal, 8:15 a.m.

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 3

Semifinal, 8:20 a.m.

Semifinal A, Laser Run

Semifinal, 8:40 a.m.

Semifinal B, Riding Show Jumping

Semifinal, 11 a.m.

Semifinal B, Fencing Bonus Round

Semifinal, 11:40 a.m.

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle

Semifinal, 12:10 p.m.

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 1

Semifinal, 12:10 p.m.

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 2

Semifinal, 12:15 p.m.

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 3

Semifinal, 12:20 p.m.

Semifinal B, Laser Run

Semifinal, 12:40 p.m.

SAILING

Men

Kite

Final

Race 2

Gold Medal, 10:13

Race 3

Gold Medal, 10:22

Race 4

Gold Medal, 10:31

Race 5

Gold Medal, 10:40

Race 6

Gold Medal, 10:49

SWIMMING

Men

10km

Gold Medal, 1:30 a.m.

TABLE_TENNIS

Men’s Team

Finals

Bronze Medal Team Match

France vs Japan, 08:00

Gold Medal Team Match

China vs Sweden, 13:00

TAEKWONDO

Men

80kg

Qualification Contest

Coulibaly, Mali vs Toleugali, Kazakhstan, 3 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Italy vs United States, 14:00

WEIGHTLIFTING

Men

89kg

Gold Medal, 13:00

Women

71kg

Gold Medal, 17:30

WATER_POLO

Men

Classification 5th-8th

Italy vs Spain, 7 a.m.

Greece vs Australia, 12 p.m.

Semifinals

Serbia vs United States, 8:35 a.m.

Hungary vs Croatia, 1:35 p.m.

WRESTLING

Men

Freestyle 57kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Zou, China vs Almaz Uulu, Kyrgyzstan, 09:00

Bronze Medal Matches

Cruz, Puerto Rico vs Aman, India, 17:15

TBD vs Abdullaev, Uzbekistan, 17:25

Final

Higuchi, Japan vs Lee, United States, 17:35

Freestyle 86kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Moore, Canada vs Shapiev, Uzbekistan, 09:00

Lawrence, Australia vs Kurugliev, Greece, 09:07

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Brooks, United States, 17:45

TBD vs Amine, San Marino, 17:55

Final

Ramazanov, Bulgaria vs Yazdanicharati, Iran, 18:05

Freestyle 74kg

Qualifications

Chamizo Marquez, Italy vs Emamichoghaei, Iran, 09:07

Jamalov, Uzbekistan vs Kadzimahamedau, AIN, 09:14

1/8 Finals

Final

Dake, United States vs Montero Chirinos, Venezuela, 09:21

Cabolov, Serbia vs Mahdavi, Refugee Olympic Team, 09:28

Garzon Caballero, Cuba vs Takatani, Japan, 09:35

TBD vs Ndum, Guinea-Bissau, 09:42

Kougioumtsidis, Greece vs Rassadin, Tajikistan, 09:49

Hussen, Egypt vs Lu, China, 09:56

Salkazanov, Slovakia vs TBD, 10:03

Valiev, Albania vs Bayramov, Azerbaijan, 10:10

Qualifications, 09:30

1/8 Finals, 09:40

1/4 Finals, 11:00

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Quarterfinal, 10:38

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:15

Semifinal, 16:25

Freestyle 125kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Zare, Iran vs Lazarev, Kyrgyzstan, 09:14

Dhesi, Canada vs Deng, China, 09:21

Ligeti, Hungary vs Mutuwa, Nigeria, 09:28

Smith, Puerto Rico vs Akgul, Turkey, 09:35

Parris, United States vs Munkhtur, Mongolia, 09:42

Abdelmottaleb, Egypt vs Meshvildishvili, Azerbaijan, 09:49

Baran, Poland vs Batirmurzaev, Kazakhstan, 09:56

Khotsianivskyi, Ukraine vs Petriashvili, Georgia, 10:03

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:10

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:35

Semifinal, 16:45

Women

Freestyle 57kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Taylor, Canada vs Valverde Melendres, Ecuador, 09:00

Paruszewski, Germany vs Penalber, Brazil, 09:07

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Maroulis, United States, 18:15

TBD vs Hong, China, 18:25

Final

Sakurai, Japan vs Nichita, Moldova, 18:35

Freestyle 62kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan vs Kolawole, Nigeria, 09:14

Bas, Turkey vs Miracle, United States, 09:21

Dudova, Bulgaria vs Lindborg, Sweden, 09:28

Purevdorj, Mongolia vs Koliadenko, Ukraine, 09:35

Bullen, Norway vs Bouseta, Tunisia, 09:42

Lee, South Korea vs Niemesch, Germany, 09:49

Godinez Gonzalez, Canada vs Douarre, France, 09:56

Incze, Romania vs Motoki, Japan, 10:03

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:10

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:55

Semifinal, 17:05

