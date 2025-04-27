German federation defends yellow card that rules Harry Kane out of potential Bundesliga clincher

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation has defended the yellow card that rules Harry Kane out of Bayern Munich’s…

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation has defended the yellow card that rules Harry Kane out of Bayern Munich’s likely Bundesliga title-clinching game at Leipzig next weekend.

The Bayern star was booked in the first half of Bayern’s 3-0 win over Mainz on Saturday for holding onto the ball after he was penalized for a foul. It was his fifth yellow card of the season, triggering an automatic suspension for the next game.

Kane reportedly criticized “a crazy, crazy decision” by referee Bastian Dankert in the mixed zone after the match.

But Marco Fritz, who evaluates referees’ performances for the federation, said Sunday the booking was technically correct.

“The yellow card is 100% covered by the rules,” Fritz told broadcaster Sport1. “A referee has to assess the match of that day,” he added, saying it shouldn’t matter if it’s the player’s fifth or 10th yellow card of the season.

A win in Leipzig would clinch the title for Bayern. The Bavarian powerhouse leads defending champion Bayer Leverkusen by eight points with three rounds remaining.

The 31-year-old Kane, who is yet to celebrate a major title after a career of runner-up medals and individual awards, looks set to win his first while watching from the stands.

However, if Bayern fails to win in Leipzig and Leverkusen wins at Freiburg the next day, Kane will get another chance to contribute directly when Bayern hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach in the penultimate round.

The England forward has a league-leading 24 goals so far this season.

