Mutua Madrid Open Results

MADRID (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima (31), United States, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (28), Belgium, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Marta Kostyuk (24), Ukraine, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Sofia Kenin (32), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (6), Croatia, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

Tommy Paul, United States, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, def. Gregoire Jacq and Alexandre Muller, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Lorenzo Musetti and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Coco Gauff and Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva (5), Russia, 0-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8.

