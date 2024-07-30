Yankees ace Gerrit Cole scratched from start vs.. Phillies because of body fatigue

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday night against the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies because of general body fatigue.

The 33-year-old right-hander, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, made his season debut on June 19 after recovering from right elbow inflammation that had sidelined the six-time All-Star since spring training.

“Let’s be smart about this,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Hopefully, we get him back in there this weekend. Hoping it’s just part of the process.”

Cole said he did not have any scans.

“There’s nothing really specific,” he said. “It’s just hard to bounce back this last start. I’m just a bit run down. It’s just fatigue.”

Cole is 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA in seven starts, allowing 21 earned runs and 39 hits in 35 innings with 38 strikeouts and 12 walks. He allowed three homers in a July 24 loss to the New York Mets.

Cole said he does not have an elbow issue and planned to resume his throwing program on Wednesday. He said the spring layoff prevented him from building up his usual endurance.

“I’m just putting a little more gas in the tank and, hopefully, I’ll be in good position to take the ball the next time and the time after that,” he said.

New York selected the contract of 25-year-old right-hander Will Warren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Warren was to start against the Phillies in his major league debut.

Warren was 5-5 with a 6.11 ERA in 25 starts with the RailRiders, striking out 115 in 95 2/3 innings. Warren was an eighth-round draft pick in 2021.

“He’s a confident kid. Love his makeup,” Boone said. “He’s had some bumps in the road and also dominated some outings. He has a really good presence. Really good arm. When he’s clicking and getting swing and miss, he can dominate.”

