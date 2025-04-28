UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|85
|79
|Michigan
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|118
|97
|Houston
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|76
|85
|Memphis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|74
|108
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|117
|95
|Arlington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|116
|80
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|119
|99
|San Antonio
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|68
|130
Sunday, April 27
DC 37, Arlington 33
Houston 27, San Antonio 3
Monday, April 28
No games scheduled.
Friday, May 2
Arlington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 3
Memphis at Houston, 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 4
DC at Michigan, 12 p.m.
San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 9
DC at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
