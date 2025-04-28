Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 29 COLLEGE BASEBALL 5 p.m. CBSSN — Rutgers at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 29

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Rutgers at UConn

7 p.m.

BTN — Kansas St. at Nebraska

SECN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — VCU at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Robert Morris at Pittsburgh

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 5

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 5

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 5

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal; Madrid-ATP Round of 16

_____

