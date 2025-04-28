Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 29
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Rutgers at UConn
7 p.m.
BTN — Kansas St. at Nebraska
SECN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia
8 p.m.
ACCN — VCU at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Robert Morris at Pittsburgh
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 5
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 5
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 5
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal; Madrid-ATP Round of 16
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.