Wimbledon Results

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £17,942,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Grigor Dimitrov (10), Bulgaria, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Nicolas Jarry (19), Chile, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4.

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Luca van Assche, France, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. McCartney Kessler, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Zhu Lin, China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-0, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (25), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Dayana Yastremska (28), Ukraine, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

