US men’s soccer team is close to reaching the knockouts of Olympics for the first time since 2000

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team is closing in on qualification to the knockout phase of…

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team is closing in on qualification to the knockout phase of the Olympics for the first time since Sydney 2000.

Argentina is back in control of its destiny after its first game was marred by violence and chaos — and a shock defeat to Morocco.

The group stage of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Games concludes on Tuesday and with only Spain and Japan guaranteed their place in the quarterfinals tensions are likely to be high as a host of nations battle for a place in the final eight.

The U.S. is competing in its first Olympics since Beijing 2008 and the 4-1 win against New Zealand last week has put it in a strong position to advance.

“I said, even before coming here, when people ask me what they can expect from us, I said one thing: ‘I promise that this group is going to give everything on the field and where that’s going to take us, I don’t know. But I know that they’re going to give everything,” U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic said.

The Americans face Guinea at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne after the win against New Zealand saw Mitrovic’s team bounce back from an opening 3-0 loss to France in Group A.

The U.S. is in second place, level with New Zealand on three points, but ahead on goal difference. France, which is top on six points, plays New Zealand in its final match and is expected to secure the win or draw needed to be certain to advance.

There is the potential that three teams could be tied on either six or three points, depending on results in the final round of games. That would mean goal difference or other tiebreaker criteria is required to determine which teams advance.

Group B

Argentina plays Ukraine and is on top of Group B on goal difference, with all four teams tied on three points.

Argentina beat Iraq 3-1 in its second game after its opening loss, which was marred by violent scenes when Moroccan fans rushed the field and forced a delay of around two hours.

Ukraine’s late 2-1 win against Morocco means all four teams won and lost their opening two games and a tiebreaker could be required if there are two draws in the final round of fixtures.

“We’re not thinking about the next round. First we have to beat Ukraine,” said Argentina coach Javier Mascherano.

Group C

Spain (6 points) has qualified after back-to-back wins in Group C but could still have a big say over who joins it in the next round.

Spain plays second-placed Egypt (4 points), which needs a draw to guarantee it advances. Third-placed Dominican Republic (1 point) plays already eliminated Uzbekistan (0 points).

Group D

Any one of three teams could join Japan and advance from Group D.

Japan (6 points) is into quarterfinals after back-to-back wins and plays last-placed Israel (1 point), which needs a victory to stand any hope of qualifying.

Second-placed Paraguay (3 points) plays Mali (1 point).

A win for Paraguay would guarantee its place in the quarterfinals. Like Israel, Mali must win to have any chance of advancing.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.