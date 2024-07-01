UEFA fines its Euro 2024 co-organizer Germany over selfie-seekers on field with Ronaldo

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — UEFA has fined its tournament co-organizer Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — UEFA has fined its tournament co-organizer Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the field to get photos taken with Cristiano Ronaldo at the European Championship.

UEFA published a slew of disciplinary rulings on Monday that included two fines totaling 20,000 euros ($21,500) for the German soccer federation.

The total amount of fines levied across the 36-game group stage, including some that were previously announced, was almost 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) across 22 of the 24 national federations at the tournament. Only Slovakia and Spain were exempt.

The charges against Germany related to “order and security” at games and “protection of the playing area” at Portugal’s games against the Czech Republic and Turkey.

Multiple fans have invaded the field to take photos with Ronaldo during and after games.

The Portugal star posed for one in-game photo with a young boy but grew visibly frustrated at the repeated security failures during the game against Turkey.

UEFA announced it would review and increase security at stadiums.

After a brief brawl between Georgia and Turkey fans in the stadium before their game at Dortmund, UEFA announced fines on Monday of 30,000 euros ($32,200) for the Georgian soccer federation and 25,000 euros ($26,900) for Turkey.

Other disciplinary charges included transmitting provocative and unfit messages, such as nationalist flags and slogans on banners, against federations including Albania, Serbia, Denmark, Romania, Switzerland, Hungary and Slovenia.

At a tournament where hurling beer and drinks cups at players, coaches and field invaders has been a regular sight, some of the biggest fines were for charges of “throwing objects.”

Serbia’s federation was ordered to pay fines of 68,625 euros ($73,600) and 60,000 euros ($64,350), Croatia had to pay 63,875 euros ($68,500) and Austria must pay 57,375 euros ($61,500).

Fines of 10,000 euros ($10,730) for disrupting the national anthem of the opposing team were imposed on England and Romania.

