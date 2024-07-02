Twins’ Royce Lewis leaves game vs. Tigers with left groin tightness after 2-run double

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis was removed from Tuesday night’s game against Detroit with tightness in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis was removed from Tuesday night’s game against Detroit with tightness in his left groin, and the oft-injured budding star groused afterward about his prognosis.

Lewis was replaced in the field for the top of the sixth inning. He had a two-run, two-out double in the third off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, when he jogged into second base and felt like he couldn’t even run at half-speed.

“He had to come out. He just wasn’t moving the way that he needs to move in the game, and it was just the smart thing to get him off the field,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins announced Lewis’ status as day to day, but after their 5-3 win, he said he was still experiencing tightness and expected to get an MRI for further assessment.

“Probably not very optimistic, to be honest with you,” Lewis said. “I’m praying, but it’s usually always horrible news. So we’ll see.”

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft can be forgiven for his pessimism. Lewis missed 58 games earlier this season with a partially torn quadriceps in his right leg. He previously underwent two reconstructive knee surgeries for torn ACLs in the same leg that waylaid the beginning of his career.

Lewis has 31 homers and 80 RBIs in 100 major league games, including the postseason.

“What I can control, I’m very happy about, but this is out of my control. I have no idea,” he said.

