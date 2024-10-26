All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 3 3 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 7 4 Adirondack 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4 Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11 Norfolk 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 11 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 7 Trois-Rivieres 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 7

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 5 3 Greenville 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 7 Orlando 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Jacksonville 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 9 Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 South Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 10 Toledo 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 11 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Bloomington 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 8 Cincinnati 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Iowa 3 0 2 1 0 1 8 12 Indy 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 8

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 4 3 0 1 0 7 22 8 Idaho 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 7 Kansas City 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7 Tahoe 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10 Wichita 3 1 2 0 0 2 11 13 Rapid City 3 0 2 0 1 1 5 15 Allen 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Norfolk 6, Maine 3

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 4

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 4, Allen 0

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Toledo 3

Tahoe 3, Jacksonville 1

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.