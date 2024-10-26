All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|4
|Adirondack
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Wheeling
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Norfolk
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|11
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Greenville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|7
|Orlando
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|9
|Savannah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|South Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|10
|Toledo
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Bloomington
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|Iowa
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|12
|Indy
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|22
|8
|Idaho
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|7
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|7
|Tahoe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Wichita
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|13
|Rapid City
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|15
|Allen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Greenville 3, South Carolina 2
Norfolk 6, Maine 3
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 4
Wichita 4, Tulsa 3
Kansas City 4, Allen 0
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Toledo 3
Tahoe 3, Jacksonville 1
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
