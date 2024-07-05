Sun defeat Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 24 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 assists, 13 points and 10 rebounds, while DiJonai…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 24 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 assists, 13 points and 10 rebounds, while DiJonai Carrington made big plays down the stretch to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Minnesota Lynx 78-73 on Thursday night.

Bonner made 10 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and added nine rebounds for the Sun (16-4), who have posted back-to-back wins after losing three of their previous four.

Thomas matched her season high for assists and Carrington finished with 17 points including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Alanna Smith scored 14 before fouling out to lead the Lynx (14-6). Kayla McBride had 13 points and eight rebounds.

ACES 98, MYSTICS 77

LAS VEGAS, (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points including six 3-pointers, Jackie Young had 20 points and 10 assists and Las Vegas rolled to their sixth straight victory over Washington.

Plum was 10 of 13 from the floor overall and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the two-time defending champion Aces (12-6). Young notched her second straight double-double and fourth of the season. A’ja Wilson, who leads the league with a 27.0 scoring average, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Washington (5-16) with 19 points off the bench. Ariel Atkins had 18 points and Emily Engstler contributed 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

