Richie Laryea’s goal lifts Toronto to 1-0 victory over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Richie Laryea’s first-half goal led Toronto to a 1-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.

After combining with Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne found Laryea at the back post for a tap into the open goal with five minutes left to play in the first half.

The goal stood up in a defensive battle in which Toronto finished with two shots on goal and Montreal had one.

Still, Montreal had two near misses late in the second half.

Bryce Duke had a shot deflected off the crossbar in the 80th minute and just a minute before regulation time ended, Josef Martinez was played in alone but could not convert.

Toronto (9-14-3) swept the season series with Montreal (6-10-9) for the first time since 2019.

Montreal entered the match riding a seven-game unbeaten streak at home.

The series between the rivals now stands at 16-14-5 in Toronto’s favor.

MLS now takes a break from regular-season play, with the All-Star Game in Columbus on Wednesday and the annual Leagues Cup running from Friday to Aug. 25.

