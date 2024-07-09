Phillies take on the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-36, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (58-32, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-36, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (58-32, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.12 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.74 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -141, Dodgers +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 58-32 overall and 33-14 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 27-17 record on the road and a 55-36 record overall. The Dodgers rank third in MLB play with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 30 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .296 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-38 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

