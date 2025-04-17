Mets open 4-game series with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (9-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (11-7, first in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (9-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (11-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mets: Griffin Canning (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Cardinals +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday to open a four-game series.

New York has a 5-1 record in home games and an 11-7 record overall. The Mets are 4-2 in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has gone 1-5 on the road and 9-9 overall. The Cardinals have a 9-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has eight doubles and five home runs for the Mets. Jesse Winker is 6-for-29 with three doubles, two triples and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with a .380 batting average, and has six doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI. Masyn Winn is 10-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: day-to-day (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

