NC Courage rally in second half, beat Racing Louisville 3-1 for third straight win

The North Carolina Courage scored three second-half goals to come from behind and beat Racing Louisville 3-1 on Sunday in…

The North Carolina Courage scored three second-half goals to come from behind and beat Racing Louisville 3-1 on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The team’s third straight win improved the Courage to 8-7-1 heading into a break in regular-season play during the Olympics.

Reilyn Turner opened the scoring for Louisville (3-6-7) in the 31st minute, turning at the top of the box and firing into the lower right corner.

Courage coach Sean Nahas made three halftime substitutions, bringing Manaka Matsukubo, Olivia Wingate and Meredith Speck into the game at North Carolina’s WakeMed Soccer Park. All three players contributed to goals.

Ashley Sanchez headed in Speck’s cross in the 55th minute for her third straight goal. Six minutes later, Matsukubo picked off goalkeeper Katie Lund’s pass and chipped the keeper from distance.

Wingate, making her season debut, volleyed in a cutback from Denise O’Sullivan to seal the win in the 69th minute.

REIGN 1, ROYALS 1

The Seattle Reign and Utah Royals traded goals in a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Reign (2-9-5) thought they went ahead in the 50th minute, but the goal was called back after a video review determined Utah goalkeeper Mandy Haught was fouled on the play.

In the 67th minute, Ally Sentnor blocked a pass from a Reign defender and dribbled into the box. Her shot deflected into the upper right corner to open the scoring for Utah (2-11-3).

The Reign responded eight minutes later. Jordyn Huitema blocked a clearance, which fell right to Veronica Latsko at the back post. The forward finished from close range to level the score.

Claudia Dickey made seven saves for the Reign to preserve the draw.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.