Matías Cóccaro’s goal in the 79th helps Montreal to a 1-1 tie with Whitecaps

MONTREAL (AP) — Matías Cóccaro came on in place of Ariel Lassiter in the 62nd minute and scored in the 79th for CF Montreal on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ruan Gregorio Gregorio Teixeira — known simply as “Ruan” — chipped a perfectly-placed entry to the center of the area, where Cóccaro headed home the finish. Cóccaro, who has four goals this season, scored for the first time since the 29-year-old rookie netted two goals in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Fire on March 16.

Vancouver’s Brian White scored a goal for the third consecutive game to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. Ryan Gauld, near the left sideline, played a low entry to the near post where White put away a rising one-touch shot to open the scoring the 29th minute.

White’s streak began when he scored three goals — his second career hat trick and first since 2021 — in a 4-3 win over St. Louis City on June 29. The 28-year-old, who has 10 goals this season, has scored double-digit goals in back-to-back seasons and three of the last four.

Montreal (5-9-8), which had 58% possession, conceded one goal or fewer for just the second time in its last eight games.

Jonathan Sirois had three saves for Montreal.

Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for the Whitecaps.

Vancouver (9-7-5), which had won back-to-back games, is unbeaten in three straight.

