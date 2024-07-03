Giacomo Vrioni scores twice to spark Revolution to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Giacomo Vrioni scored twice in the first half and the New England Revolution held on for…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Giacomo Vrioni scored twice in the first half and the New England Revolution held on for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

Vrioni used defender DeJuan Jones’ first assist of the season to find the net in the 11th minute and 19-year-old Noel Buck’s first helper of the campaign in the 45th to give New England (7-11-1) a two-goal lead at halftime. Vrioni has scored five of his seven goals this season in the last four matches.

Atlanta United (6-9-6) avoided a shutout when Daniel Ríos scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Defender Ronald Hernández notched his first assist of the season and the second of his four-year career on Ríos’ fourth netter this season.

Aljaž Ivačič turned away six shots in his 10th straight start for New England. Six of the Revolution’s seven wins this season have come with Ivačič in goal.

Brad Guzan totaled three saves for Atlanta United.

The Revolution won for the fifth time in their last six matches under first-year manager Caleb Porter. The only blemish was a 5-1 loss to the defending-champion Columbus Crew following a run of four straight wins. The Revs have climbed from last place in the Eastern Conference to 11th during their 5-1-0 run.

Atlanta United, which was coming off a 2-1 stoppage-time win over Toronto FC, saw the Revs put an end to its four-match unbeaten run and tie the all-time series at 5-5-4.

Atlanta United beat New England 4-1 at home in Porter’s debut to begin the season.

New England travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Atlanta United stays on the road to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

