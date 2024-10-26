FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0 241 80 7 0 283 87 Navy 4 0 186 90 6 1 283 169 Tulane 4 0 185 77 6 2 324 178 Memphis 3 1 150 131 7 1 272 167 North Texas 2 2 174 154 5 3 326 295 East Carolina 2 2 138 154 4 4 243 227 Charlotte 2 2 121 128 3 5 189 274 South Florida 1 2 48 91 3 4 176 210 Tulsa 1 3 83 166 3 5 202 287 UTSA 1 3 130 129 3 5 220 257 Rice 1 3 73 109 2 6 173 200 Temple 1 3 79 146 2 6 167 283 FAU 0 3 68 103 2 5 171 197 UAB 0 4 73 191 1 6 147 263

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Florida at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UTSA, Noon

Air Force at Army, Noon

Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Navy at Rice, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tulane 45, North Texas 37

Notre Dame 51, Navy 14

Memphis 33, Charlotte 28

East Carolina 56, Temple 34

Tulsa 46, UTSA 45

Uconn 17, Rice 10

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 3 0 129 117 7 0 338 158 Pittsburgh 3 0 92 52 7 0 286 154 Clemson 5 0 225 107 6 1 294 161 SMU 3 0 116 53 6 1 285 144 Virginia Tech 3 1 128 72 5 3 246 163 Duke 2 1 58 60 6 1 181 121 Louisville 3 2 158 152 5 3 293 197 Syracuse 2 2 92 112 5 2 216 189 Georgia Tech 3 3 142 152 5 4 249 202 Wake Forest 2 2 105 134 4 4 217 248 Virginia 2 3 120 157 4 4 210 221 Boston College 1 3 90 110 4 4 211 176 NC State 1 3 106 140 4 4 208 249 North Carolina 1 3 119 110 4 4 271 227 Stanford 1 4 81 162 2 6 156 252 Florida St. 1 5 93 155 1 6 105 175 California 0 4 85 94 4 4 212 138

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at SMU, TBA

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, TBA

Stanford at NC State, TBA

Duke at Miami, TBA

Louisville at Clemson, TBA

North Carolina at Florida St., TBA

Thursday, Oct. 24

Pittsburgh 41, Syracuse 13

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville 31, Boston College 27

Saturday, Oct. 26

Virginia Tech 21, Georgia Tech 6

North Carolina 41, Virginia 14

Wake Forest 27, Stanford 24

California 44, Oregon St. 7

Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

SMU at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 188 115 8 0 281 157 Iowa St. 4 0 129 72 7 0 222 101 Kansas St. 3 1 127 104 6 1 233 144 Cincinnati 3 1 118 71 5 2 210 135 Colorado 3 1 148 90 5 2 217 153 TCU 3 2 139 133 5 3 260 226 Texas Tech 3 2 171 179 5 3 305 288 West Virginia 3 2 135 141 4 4 230 227 Arizona St. 2 2 98 104 5 2 207 162 Baylor 2 3 177 178 4 4 265 207 Houston 2 3 61 129 3 5 113 179 Kansas 1 3 128 119 2 5 213 168 Utah 1 4 72 99 4 4 182 132 Arizona 1 4 97 144 3 5 187 224 UCF 1 4 128 176 3 5 243 217 Oklahoma St. 0 5 116 178 3 5 244 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

TCU 35, Texas Tech 34

BYU 37, UCF 24

Baylor 38, Oklahoma St. 28

West Virginia 31, Arizona 26

Houston 17, Utah 14

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 4 0 174 55 8 0 333 130 UC Davis 4 0 159 100 7 1 264 188 Montana 3 1 155 124 6 2 313 212 Idaho 2 2 90 112 5 3 189 186 N. Arizona 2 2 101 96 4 4 236 179 Weber St. 2 2 163 136 3 5 247 216 Idaho St. 2 3 152 174 4 5 283 302 E. Washington 1 2 122 128 2 5 236 267 Sacramento St. 1 3 122 147 3 5 244 242 Cal Poly 1 3 105 138 2 5 164 220 Portland St. 1 3 98 152 1 6 172 323 N. Colorado 1 3 45 124 1 7 98 262

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Montana 24, N. Colorado 0

Idaho St. 30, Sacramento St. 27

E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 173 109 8 1 283 168 Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 6 2 204 185 UT Martin 3 1 174 96 5 3 271 209 Lindenwood (Mo.) 3 2 161 143 4 5 255 253 Tennessee Tech 3 2 128 129 3 5 176 231 W. Illinois 2 2 123 135 3 5 224 349 Gardner-Webb 1 3 104 152 2 6 198 234 Charleston Southern 0 5 79 127 1 7 124 207 E. Illinois 0 4 86 159 1 7 127 286

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tennessee Tech 28, Charleston Southern 23

SE Missouri 30, Gardner-Webb 24

Lindenwood (Mo.) 49, W. Illinois 38

UT Martin 52, E. Illinois 17

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 5 0 212 89 8 0 372 113 Oregon 5 0 170 63 8 0 280 125 Penn St. 3 0 81 48 6 0 205 87 Ohio St. 3 1 125 63 6 1 282 83 Wisconsin 3 1 138 54 5 2 203 123 Illinois 3 2 118 139 6 2 216 165 Iowa 3 2 138 111 5 3 235 152 Minnesota 3 2 131 115 5 3 223 134 Michigan 2 2 78 96 4 3 148 155 Michigan St. 2 2 76 113 4 3 151 146 Nebraska 2 3 90 125 5 3 192 145 Washington 2 3 102 114 4 4 186 150 Southern Cal 2 4 179 154 4 4 254 174 Maryland 1 4 114 182 4 4 229 222 Rutgers 1 4 87 151 4 4 206 198 Northwestern 1 4 83 138 3 5 147 177 UCLA 1 4 89 156 2 5 122 203 Purdue 0 4 65 165 1 6 142 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Northwestern at Purdue, Noon

Indiana at Michigan St., TBA

Minnesota at Illinois, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Southern Cal 42, Rutgers 20

Saturday, Oct. 26

Ohio St. 21, Nebraska 17

Indiana 31, Washington 17

Oregon 38, Illinois 9

Minnesota 48, Maryland 23

Iowa 40, Northwestern 14

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 4 0 117 76 7 1 196 183 Richmond 4 0 116 57 6 2 224 141 Delaware 4 1 165 111 7 1 291 150 Stony Brook 3 1 135 96 6 2 224 175 Villanova 3 1 77 78 6 2 173 146 Hampton 2 2 151 133 5 3 276 211 William & Mary 2 2 124 104 5 3 248 196 Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 155 107 4 4 325 252 New Hampshire 2 2 70 67 4 4 162 178 Towson 2 2 97 107 4 4 183 218 Maine 2 3 126 146 4 4 193 216 Albany (NY) 1 3 72 109 3 5 157 230 Campbell 1 3 75 87 3 5 181 230 Elon 1 3 78 99 2 6 153 202 Bryant 0 4 65 158 2 6 167 301 NC A&T 0 4 54 142 1 7 143 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Hampton, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Richmond 41, Bryant 14

Towson 26, Monmouth (NJ) 14

Rhode Island 24, Maine 14

Hampton 41, Elon 21

Delaware 28, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 35, William & Mary 13

Villanova 14, New Hampshire 6

Campbell 21, NC A&T 7

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 3 0 124 52 5 2 201 157 Jacksonville St. 3 0 159 57 4 3 278 205 Liberty 3 1 113 85 5 1 189 133 Sam Houston St. 3 1 96 70 6 2 215 181 Louisiana Tech 2 2 102 81 3 4 167 151 Kennesaw St. 1 2 56 101 1 6 105 218 New Mexico St. 1 3 81 145 2 5 144 259 FIU 1 3 69 81 2 6 190 211 Middle Tennessee 1 3 76 144 2 6 135 290 UTEP 1 4 88 148 1 7 136 242

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston St. 10, FIU 7

Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Kennesaw St. 27, Liberty 24

Jacksonville St. 42, Middle Tennessee 20

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 4 214 216 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 5 158 187

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 26

Sacred Heart 31, Mercyhurst 14

Merrimack 51, Colgate 17

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 3 0 88 81 6 0 169 124 Harvard 2 1 111 64 5 1 209 121 Columbia 2 1 78 58 4 2 150 104 Brown 2 1 71 78 3 3 153 165 Yale 1 2 97 101 4 2 196 177 Cornell 1 2 88 84 2 4 156 177 Princeton 1 2 59 96 2 4 116 178 Penn 0 3 44 74 2 4 124 141

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, Noon

Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Yale 31, Penn 10

Saturday, Oct. 26

Brown 23, Cornell 21

Dartmouth 24, Columbia 21

Harvard 45, Princeton 13

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 3 1 124 81 5 3 200 186 Bowling Green 3 1 102 69 4 4 217 176 Miami (Ohio) 3 1 134 71 4 4 182 159 Buffalo 2 2 110 130 4 4 177 231 Akron 1 3 79 112 2 6 140 283 Kent St. 0 4 95 168 0 8 136 373

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 4 0 179 128 5 3 272 270 E. Michigan 2 2 125 130 5 3 235 208 Toledo 2 2 84 97 5 3 233 173 Ball St. 2 2 138 140 3 5 201 323 N. Illinois 1 3 66 68 4 4 187 141 Cent. Michigan 1 3 103 145 3 5 216 258

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 26

Ohio 47, Buffalo 16

Miami (Ohio) 46, Cent. Michigan 7

W. Michigan 52, Kent St. 21

Bowling Green 41, Toledo 26

Akron 25, E. Michigan 21

Ball St. 25, N. Illinois 23

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 2 0 53 17 6 2 292 165 SC State 1 0 69 35 5 2 221 167 Norfolk St. 1 1 31 57 3 6 150 231 Howard 0 1 20 21 3 5 162 215 Morgan St. 0 1 7 16 3 5 176 140 Delaware St. 0 1 35 69 1 7 155 282

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Norfolk St. 21, Howard 20

NC Central 16, Morgan St. 7

SC State 69, Delaware St. 35

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 179 45 8 1 336 138 South Dakota 4 0 170 47 6 1 270 80 Missouri St. 4 0 174 101 6 2 291 210 S. Dakota St. 2 1 113 29 5 2 243 100 Illinois St. 2 2 102 125 5 3 208 223 North Dakota 2 2 160 124 5 3 283 221 Indiana St. 2 2 86 111 3 5 154 227 Youngstown St. 2 3 123 182 3 6 241 332 N. Iowa 0 4 69 163 2 6 131 250 S. Illinois 0 4 43 131 2 6 143 255 Murray St. 0 5 100 261 1 7 176 339

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Indiana St. 20, S. Illinois 17

N. Dakota St. 59, Murray St. 6

Missouri St. 49, N. Iowa 42

Youngstown St. 41, North Dakota 40

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 3 0 119 61 6 1 310 181 Colorado St. 3 0 69 43 5 3 174 196 San Diego St. 2 0 54 48 3 3 130 136 San Jose St. 3 1 100 83 5 2 225 171 UNLV 2 1 133 77 6 2 329 187 Fresno St. 2 1 76 101 4 3 197 186 New Mexico 2 2 129 137 3 5 268 318 Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 6 222 332 Wyoming 1 3 94 97 1 7 145 240 Nevada 0 2 52 59 3 5 212 214 Hawaii 0 2 31 55 2 5 138 165 Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 6 107 192

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Army, Noon

Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Boise St. 29, UNLV 24

Saturday, Oct. 26

Colorado St. 17, New Mexico 6

Utah St. 27, Wyoming 25

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 3 0 133 62 5 2 206 192 Robert Morris 4 0 138 73 5 3 203 163 Wagner 2 1 56 28 4 5 168 191 CCSU 2 1 86 64 3 5 198 211 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 2 7 176 264 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 27 96 2 6 88 184 Stonehill 0 3 48 107 1 6 127 258

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Mercyhurst at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at CCSU, Noon

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn 24, CCSU 21

Sacred Heart 31, Mercyhurst 14

Duquesne 48, Stonehill 34

Robert Morris 17, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Umass 35, Wagner 7

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 6 1 276 189 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 219 235

___

Saturday’s Games

California 44, Oregon St. 7

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 3 0 91 51 4 5 250 229 Georgetown 2 1 66 58 5 3 191 175 Lehigh 1 1 68 57 4 3 202 187 Bucknell 1 1 58 56 3 5 211 247 Colgate 1 1 45 66 2 6 157 244 Lafayette 1 2 56 74 4 4 216 201 Fordham 0 3 58 80 0 8 133 289

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lehigh 33, Fordham 19

Merrimack 51, Colgate 17

Holy Cross 34, Lafayette 28

Georgetown 21, Bucknell 20

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 4 0 103 64 5 1 141 138 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 0 149 84 5 3 196 213 Dayton 3 1 90 56 5 2 170 97 Morehead St. 3 1 51 58 5 3 131 176 Davidson 3 2 212 168 5 3 327 240 Butler 2 2 119 92 6 2 294 116 San Diego 2 2 103 91 4 3 180 160 Valparaiso 1 3 39 100 3 5 122 234 Presbyterian 1 4 123 122 3 6 237 241 Stetson 0 3 86 146 2 5 169 232 Marist 0 5 85 179 0 8 127 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Stetson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Morehead St. 14, Dayton 6

Valparaiso 17, Marist 14

Butler 48, Davidson 38

St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, San Diego 14

Presbyterian 42, Stetson 14

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 3 0 99 69 6 1 239 144 Texas A&M 4 0 129 71 6 1 220 124 Georgia 4 1 149 112 6 1 231 118 Texas 3 1 111 70 7 1 301 92 Tennessee 3 1 86 68 6 1 277 81 Alabama 3 2 154 123 6 2 301 149 Arkansas 3 2 128 108 5 3 266 174 Mississippi 2 2 96 66 6 2 316 88 Missouri 2 2 61 119 6 2 222 143 Vanderbilt 2 2 111 105 5 3 256 182 Florida 2 2 130 104 4 3 216 165 South Carolina 2 3 127 105 4 3 200 131 Oklahoma 1 4 68 141 4 4 169 175 Kentucky 1 4 71 129 3 4 143 135 Auburn 0 4 65 103 2 5 197 146 Mississippi St. 0 5 121 213 1 7 217 291

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA

Vanderbilt at Auburn, TBA

Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA

Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Mississippi 26, Oklahoma 14

Arkansas 58, Mississippi St. 25

Alabama 34, Missouri 0

Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24

LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 4 1 149 116 7 1 277 135 Chattanooga 4 1 129 45 5 3 198 168 ETSU 3 1 99 69 5 3 239 159 W. Carolina 3 1 137 97 4 4 233 222 Samford 2 2 121 97 3 4 169 187 The Citadel 2 4 111 140 4 5 207 184 Furman 1 2 47 109 2 5 139 250 Wofford 1 4 63 120 3 5 131 187 VMI 0 4 39 102 0 8 91 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

ETSU 24, Wofford 7

The Citadel 28, Samford 11

Mercer 44, W. Carolina 34

Chattanooga 31, VMI 10

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 3 0 119 58 6 2 293 187 SE Louisiana 3 1 113 73 4 5 184 261 Lamar 2 1 91 57 5 3 197 172 Nicholls 2 1 54 74 4 4 216 184 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 188 95 5 3 333 137 Houston Christian 1 2 56 114 3 5 185 284 Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 71 71 1 7 162 255 McNeese St. 1 3 86 121 4 5 210 246 Northwestern St. 0 4 48 163 0 9 117 407

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lamar 42, Northwestern St. 10

Prairie View 34, Texas A&M Commerce 27

Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 19

Incarnate Word 34, SE Louisiana 31

Stephen F. Austin 55, Houston Christian 6

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 4 0 160 90 6 2 285 183 Alabama St. 3 1 120 85 4 3 175 131 Florida A&M 2 1 73 54 4 3 140 185 Alabama A&M 1 2 113 84 3 4 205 239 Bethune-Cookman 1 3 70 129 1 7 143 305 MVSU 0 4 69 151 0 8 112 345

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 1 111 88 4 4 166 233 Southern U. 3 1 83 81 4 4 154 196 Texas Southern 2 2 84 91 3 4 136 190 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 2 105 107 3 5 223 274 Grambling St. 1 3 97 98 4 4 220 206 Prairie View 1 3 86 113 3 5 185 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jackson St. 37, Bethune-Cookman 17

Prairie View 34, Texas A&M Commerce 27

Ark.-Pine Bluff 35, MVSU 21

Alabama St. 27, Alabama A&M 19

Texas Southern 24, Grambling St. 17

Florida A&M 24, Southern U. 6

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 3 1 109 105 5 3 229 244 Old Dominion 3 1 129 92 4 4 209 199 Marshall 2 1 110 81 4 3 210 184 James Madison 2 2 104 71 6 2 280 141 Coastal Carolina 1 2 76 110 4 3 223 221 Appalachian St. 1 3 108 160 3 4 187 255 Georgia St. 0 4 81 127 2 5 153 215

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 91 61 6 1 239 160 Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 89 95 5 2 154 166 South Alabama 3 1 135 58 4 4 290 189 Arkansas St. 2 1 71 85 4 3 158 220 Texas State 2 1 93 50 4 3 243 158 Troy 0 3 35 76 1 6 133 192 Southern Miss. 0 4 77 137 1 7 143 271

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Old Dominion 47, Georgia Southern 19

Saturday, Oct. 26

Appalachian St. 33, Georgia St. 26

James Madison 32, Southern Miss. 15

South Alabama 46, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Troy at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 4 0 135 68 7 1 235 187 Abilene Christian 4 1 202 155 5 3 301 256 Cent. Arkansas 3 1 137 110 6 2 292 188 S. Utah 3 1 135 93 4 4 211 228 North Alabama 3 2 165 116 3 6 225 260 E. Kentucky 2 2 95 100 4 4 175 207 Austin Peay 2 3 84 123 3 5 160 232 West Georgia 0 6 113 171 2 6 192 213 Utah Tech 0 5 68 198 0 9 120 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

S. Utah 28, West Georgia 17

E. Kentucky 28, Utah Tech 17

Tarleton St. 27, Austin Peay 17

Cent. Arkansas 24, North Alabama 19

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 1 293 97 Uconn 5 3 252 163 Umass 2 6 153 240

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Notre Dame 51, Navy 14

Uconn 17, Rice 10

Umass 35, Wagner 7

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.