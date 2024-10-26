FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|6
|0
|241
|80
|7
|0
|283
|87
|Navy
|4
|0
|186
|90
|6
|1
|283
|169
|Tulane
|4
|0
|185
|77
|6
|2
|324
|178
|Memphis
|3
|1
|150
|131
|7
|1
|272
|167
|North Texas
|2
|2
|174
|154
|5
|3
|326
|295
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|138
|154
|4
|4
|243
|227
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|121
|128
|3
|5
|189
|274
|South Florida
|1
|2
|48
|91
|3
|4
|176
|210
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|83
|166
|3
|5
|202
|287
|UTSA
|1
|3
|130
|129
|3
|5
|220
|257
|Rice
|1
|3
|73
|109
|2
|6
|173
|200
|Temple
|1
|3
|79
|146
|2
|6
|167
|283
|FAU
|0
|3
|68
|103
|2
|5
|171
|197
|UAB
|0
|4
|73
|191
|1
|6
|147
|263
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Florida at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at UTSA, Noon
Air Force at Army, Noon
Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Navy at Rice, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Tulane 45, North Texas 37
Notre Dame 51, Navy 14
Memphis 33, Charlotte 28
East Carolina 56, Temple 34
Tulsa 46, UTSA 45
Uconn 17, Rice 10
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|0
|129
|117
|7
|0
|338
|158
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|92
|52
|7
|0
|286
|154
|Clemson
|5
|0
|225
|107
|6
|1
|294
|161
|SMU
|3
|0
|116
|53
|6
|1
|285
|144
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|128
|72
|5
|3
|246
|163
|Duke
|2
|1
|58
|60
|6
|1
|181
|121
|Louisville
|3
|2
|158
|152
|5
|3
|293
|197
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|92
|112
|5
|2
|216
|189
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|142
|152
|5
|4
|249
|202
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|105
|134
|4
|4
|217
|248
|Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|157
|4
|4
|210
|221
|Boston College
|1
|3
|90
|110
|4
|4
|211
|176
|NC State
|1
|3
|106
|140
|4
|4
|208
|249
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|119
|110
|4
|4
|271
|227
|Stanford
|1
|4
|81
|162
|2
|6
|156
|252
|Florida St.
|1
|5
|93
|155
|1
|6
|105
|175
|California
|0
|4
|85
|94
|4
|4
|212
|138
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at SMU, TBA
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, TBA
Stanford at NC State, TBA
Duke at Miami, TBA
Louisville at Clemson, TBA
North Carolina at Florida St., TBA
Thursday, Oct. 24
Pittsburgh 41, Syracuse 13
Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville 31, Boston College 27
Saturday, Oct. 26
Virginia Tech 21, Georgia Tech 6
North Carolina 41, Virginia 14
Wake Forest 27, Stanford 24
California 44, Oregon St. 7
Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
SMU at Duke, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|5
|0
|188
|115
|8
|0
|281
|157
|Iowa St.
|4
|0
|129
|72
|7
|0
|222
|101
|Kansas St.
|3
|1
|127
|104
|6
|1
|233
|144
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|118
|71
|5
|2
|210
|135
|Colorado
|3
|1
|148
|90
|5
|2
|217
|153
|TCU
|3
|2
|139
|133
|5
|3
|260
|226
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|171
|179
|5
|3
|305
|288
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|135
|141
|4
|4
|230
|227
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|98
|104
|5
|2
|207
|162
|Baylor
|2
|3
|177
|178
|4
|4
|265
|207
|Houston
|2
|3
|61
|129
|3
|5
|113
|179
|Kansas
|1
|3
|128
|119
|2
|5
|213
|168
|Utah
|1
|4
|72
|99
|4
|4
|182
|132
|Arizona
|1
|4
|97
|144
|3
|5
|187
|224
|UCF
|1
|4
|128
|176
|3
|5
|243
|217
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|5
|116
|178
|3
|5
|244
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
TCU 35, Texas Tech 34
BYU 37, UCF 24
Baylor 38, Oklahoma St. 28
West Virginia 31, Arizona 26
Houston 17, Utah 14
Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|174
|55
|8
|0
|333
|130
|UC Davis
|4
|0
|159
|100
|7
|1
|264
|188
|Montana
|3
|1
|155
|124
|6
|2
|313
|212
|Idaho
|2
|2
|90
|112
|5
|3
|189
|186
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|101
|96
|4
|4
|236
|179
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|163
|136
|3
|5
|247
|216
|Idaho St.
|2
|3
|152
|174
|4
|5
|283
|302
|E. Washington
|1
|2
|122
|128
|2
|5
|236
|267
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|122
|147
|3
|5
|244
|242
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|105
|138
|2
|5
|164
|220
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|98
|152
|1
|6
|172
|323
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|45
|124
|1
|7
|98
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Montana 24, N. Colorado 0
Idaho St. 30, Sacramento St. 27
E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|173
|109
|8
|1
|283
|168
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|92
|70
|6
|2
|204
|185
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|174
|96
|5
|3
|271
|209
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|3
|2
|161
|143
|4
|5
|255
|253
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|2
|128
|129
|3
|5
|176
|231
|W. Illinois
|2
|2
|123
|135
|3
|5
|224
|349
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|104
|152
|2
|6
|198
|234
|Charleston Southern
|0
|5
|79
|127
|1
|7
|124
|207
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|86
|159
|1
|7
|127
|286
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Tennessee Tech 28, Charleston Southern 23
SE Missouri 30, Gardner-Webb 24
Lindenwood (Mo.) 49, W. Illinois 38
UT Martin 52, E. Illinois 17
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|5
|0
|212
|89
|8
|0
|372
|113
|Oregon
|5
|0
|170
|63
|8
|0
|280
|125
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|81
|48
|6
|0
|205
|87
|Ohio St.
|3
|1
|125
|63
|6
|1
|282
|83
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|138
|54
|5
|2
|203
|123
|Illinois
|3
|2
|118
|139
|6
|2
|216
|165
|Iowa
|3
|2
|138
|111
|5
|3
|235
|152
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|131
|115
|5
|3
|223
|134
|Michigan
|2
|2
|78
|96
|4
|3
|148
|155
|Michigan St.
|2
|2
|76
|113
|4
|3
|151
|146
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|90
|125
|5
|3
|192
|145
|Washington
|2
|3
|102
|114
|4
|4
|186
|150
|Southern Cal
|2
|4
|179
|154
|4
|4
|254
|174
|Maryland
|1
|4
|114
|182
|4
|4
|229
|222
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|87
|151
|4
|4
|206
|198
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|83
|138
|3
|5
|147
|177
|UCLA
|1
|4
|89
|156
|2
|5
|122
|203
|Purdue
|0
|4
|65
|165
|1
|6
|142
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon
Northwestern at Purdue, Noon
Indiana at Michigan St., TBA
Minnesota at Illinois, TBA
Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA
Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Southern Cal 42, Rutgers 20
Saturday, Oct. 26
Ohio St. 21, Nebraska 17
Indiana 31, Washington 17
Oregon 38, Illinois 9
Minnesota 48, Maryland 23
Iowa 40, Northwestern 14
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|4
|0
|117
|76
|7
|1
|196
|183
|Richmond
|4
|0
|116
|57
|6
|2
|224
|141
|Delaware
|4
|1
|165
|111
|7
|1
|291
|150
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|135
|96
|6
|2
|224
|175
|Villanova
|3
|1
|77
|78
|6
|2
|173
|146
|Hampton
|2
|2
|151
|133
|5
|3
|276
|211
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|124
|104
|5
|3
|248
|196
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|155
|107
|4
|4
|325
|252
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|70
|67
|4
|4
|162
|178
|Towson
|2
|2
|97
|107
|4
|4
|183
|218
|Maine
|2
|3
|126
|146
|4
|4
|193
|216
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|72
|109
|3
|5
|157
|230
|Campbell
|1
|3
|75
|87
|3
|5
|181
|230
|Elon
|1
|3
|78
|99
|2
|6
|153
|202
|Bryant
|0
|4
|65
|158
|2
|6
|167
|301
|NC A&T
|0
|4
|54
|142
|1
|7
|143
|318
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Hampton, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Richmond 41, Bryant 14
Towson 26, Monmouth (NJ) 14
Rhode Island 24, Maine 14
Hampton 41, Elon 21
Delaware 28, Albany (NY) 14
Stony Brook 35, William & Mary 13
Villanova 14, New Hampshire 6
Campbell 21, NC A&T 7
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|3
|0
|124
|52
|5
|2
|201
|157
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|159
|57
|4
|3
|278
|205
|Liberty
|3
|1
|113
|85
|5
|1
|189
|133
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|96
|70
|6
|2
|215
|181
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|102
|81
|3
|4
|167
|151
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|56
|101
|1
|6
|105
|218
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|81
|145
|2
|5
|144
|259
|FIU
|1
|3
|69
|81
|2
|6
|190
|211
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|76
|144
|2
|6
|135
|290
|UTEP
|1
|4
|88
|148
|1
|7
|136
|242
___
Tuesday’s Games
New Mexico St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston St. 10, FIU 7
Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Kennesaw St. 27, Liberty 24
Jacksonville St. 42, Middle Tennessee 20
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|214
|216
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|158
|187
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 26
Sacred Heart 31, Mercyhurst 14
Merrimack 51, Colgate 17
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|3
|0
|88
|81
|6
|0
|169
|124
|Harvard
|2
|1
|111
|64
|5
|1
|209
|121
|Columbia
|2
|1
|78
|58
|4
|2
|150
|104
|Brown
|2
|1
|71
|78
|3
|3
|153
|165
|Yale
|1
|2
|97
|101
|4
|2
|196
|177
|Cornell
|1
|2
|88
|84
|2
|4
|156
|177
|Princeton
|1
|2
|59
|96
|2
|4
|116
|178
|Penn
|0
|3
|44
|74
|2
|4
|124
|141
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Brown, Noon
Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Yale 31, Penn 10
Saturday, Oct. 26
Brown 23, Cornell 21
Dartmouth 24, Columbia 21
Harvard 45, Princeton 13
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|3
|1
|124
|81
|5
|3
|200
|186
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|102
|69
|4
|4
|217
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|134
|71
|4
|4
|182
|159
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|110
|130
|4
|4
|177
|231
|Akron
|1
|3
|79
|112
|2
|6
|140
|283
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|95
|168
|0
|8
|136
|373
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|4
|0
|179
|128
|5
|3
|272
|270
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|125
|130
|5
|3
|235
|208
|Toledo
|2
|2
|84
|97
|5
|3
|233
|173
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|138
|140
|3
|5
|201
|323
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|68
|4
|4
|187
|141
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|103
|145
|3
|5
|216
|258
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon
Buffalo at Akron, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 26
Ohio 47, Buffalo 16
Miami (Ohio) 46, Cent. Michigan 7
W. Michigan 52, Kent St. 21
Bowling Green 41, Toledo 26
Akron 25, E. Michigan 21
Ball St. 25, N. Illinois 23
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|2
|0
|53
|17
|6
|2
|292
|165
|SC State
|1
|0
|69
|35
|5
|2
|221
|167
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|31
|57
|3
|6
|150
|231
|Howard
|0
|1
|20
|21
|3
|5
|162
|215
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|7
|16
|3
|5
|176
|140
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|35
|69
|1
|7
|155
|282
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Norfolk St. 21, Howard 20
NC Central 16, Morgan St. 7
SC State 69, Delaware St. 35
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|179
|45
|8
|1
|336
|138
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|170
|47
|6
|1
|270
|80
|Missouri St.
|4
|0
|174
|101
|6
|2
|291
|210
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|113
|29
|5
|2
|243
|100
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|102
|125
|5
|3
|208
|223
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|160
|124
|5
|3
|283
|221
|Indiana St.
|2
|2
|86
|111
|3
|5
|154
|227
|Youngstown St.
|2
|3
|123
|182
|3
|6
|241
|332
|N. Iowa
|0
|4
|69
|163
|2
|6
|131
|250
|S. Illinois
|0
|4
|43
|131
|2
|6
|143
|255
|Murray St.
|0
|5
|100
|261
|1
|7
|176
|339
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Indiana St. 20, S. Illinois 17
N. Dakota St. 59, Murray St. 6
Missouri St. 49, N. Iowa 42
Youngstown St. 41, North Dakota 40
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|119
|61
|6
|1
|310
|181
|Colorado St.
|3
|0
|69
|43
|5
|3
|174
|196
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|3
|3
|130
|136
|San Jose St.
|3
|1
|100
|83
|5
|2
|225
|171
|UNLV
|2
|1
|133
|77
|6
|2
|329
|187
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|76
|101
|4
|3
|197
|186
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|129
|137
|3
|5
|268
|318
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|136
|187
|2
|6
|222
|332
|Wyoming
|1
|3
|94
|97
|1
|7
|145
|240
|Nevada
|0
|2
|52
|59
|3
|5
|212
|214
|Hawaii
|0
|2
|31
|55
|2
|5
|138
|165
|Air Force
|0
|4
|76
|121
|1
|6
|107
|192
___
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Army, Noon
Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boise St. 29, UNLV 24
Saturday, Oct. 26
Colorado St. 17, New Mexico 6
Utah St. 27, Wyoming 25
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.
Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|133
|62
|5
|2
|206
|192
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|138
|73
|5
|3
|203
|163
|Wagner
|2
|1
|56
|28
|4
|5
|168
|191
|CCSU
|2
|1
|86
|64
|3
|5
|198
|211
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|107
|120
|2
|7
|176
|264
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|27
|96
|2
|6
|88
|184
|Stonehill
|0
|3
|48
|107
|1
|6
|127
|258
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon
Mercyhurst at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at CCSU, Noon
Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
LIU Brooklyn 24, CCSU 21
Sacred Heart 31, Mercyhurst 14
Duquesne 48, Stonehill 34
Robert Morris 17, St. Francis (Pa.) 0
Umass 35, Wagner 7
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|276
|189
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|219
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
California 44, Oregon St. 7
Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|91
|51
|4
|5
|250
|229
|Georgetown
|2
|1
|66
|58
|5
|3
|191
|175
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|68
|57
|4
|3
|202
|187
|Bucknell
|1
|1
|58
|56
|3
|5
|211
|247
|Colgate
|1
|1
|45
|66
|2
|6
|157
|244
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|56
|74
|4
|4
|216
|201
|Fordham
|0
|3
|58
|80
|0
|8
|133
|289
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Lehigh 33, Fordham 19
Merrimack 51, Colgate 17
Holy Cross 34, Lafayette 28
Georgetown 21, Bucknell 20
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|4
|0
|103
|64
|5
|1
|141
|138
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|0
|149
|84
|5
|3
|196
|213
|Dayton
|3
|1
|90
|56
|5
|2
|170
|97
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|51
|58
|5
|3
|131
|176
|Davidson
|3
|2
|212
|168
|5
|3
|327
|240
|Butler
|2
|2
|119
|92
|6
|2
|294
|116
|San Diego
|2
|2
|103
|91
|4
|3
|180
|160
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|39
|100
|3
|5
|122
|234
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|123
|122
|3
|6
|237
|241
|Stetson
|0
|3
|86
|146
|2
|5
|169
|232
|Marist
|0
|5
|85
|179
|0
|8
|127
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Stetson at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.
Davidson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Morehead St. 14, Dayton 6
Valparaiso 17, Marist 14
Butler 48, Davidson 38
St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, San Diego 14
Presbyterian 42, Stetson 14
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|3
|0
|99
|69
|6
|1
|239
|144
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|129
|71
|6
|1
|220
|124
|Georgia
|4
|1
|149
|112
|6
|1
|231
|118
|Texas
|3
|1
|111
|70
|7
|1
|301
|92
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|86
|68
|6
|1
|277
|81
|Alabama
|3
|2
|154
|123
|6
|2
|301
|149
|Arkansas
|3
|2
|128
|108
|5
|3
|266
|174
|Mississippi
|2
|2
|96
|66
|6
|2
|316
|88
|Missouri
|2
|2
|61
|119
|6
|2
|222
|143
|Vanderbilt
|2
|2
|111
|105
|5
|3
|256
|182
|Florida
|2
|2
|130
|104
|4
|3
|216
|165
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|127
|105
|4
|3
|200
|131
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|68
|141
|4
|4
|169
|175
|Kentucky
|1
|4
|71
|129
|3
|4
|143
|135
|Auburn
|0
|4
|65
|103
|2
|5
|197
|146
|Mississippi St.
|0
|5
|121
|213
|1
|7
|217
|291
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA
Vanderbilt at Auburn, TBA
Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA
Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA
Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mississippi 26, Oklahoma 14
Arkansas 58, Mississippi St. 25
Alabama 34, Missouri 0
Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24
LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|1
|149
|116
|7
|1
|277
|135
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|129
|45
|5
|3
|198
|168
|ETSU
|3
|1
|99
|69
|5
|3
|239
|159
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|137
|97
|4
|4
|233
|222
|Samford
|2
|2
|121
|97
|3
|4
|169
|187
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|111
|140
|4
|5
|207
|184
|Furman
|1
|2
|47
|109
|2
|5
|139
|250
|Wofford
|1
|4
|63
|120
|3
|5
|131
|187
|VMI
|0
|4
|39
|102
|0
|8
|91
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
ETSU 24, Wofford 7
The Citadel 28, Samford 11
Mercer 44, W. Carolina 34
Chattanooga 31, VMI 10
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|119
|58
|6
|2
|293
|187
|SE Louisiana
|3
|1
|113
|73
|4
|5
|184
|261
|Lamar
|2
|1
|91
|57
|5
|3
|197
|172
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|54
|74
|4
|4
|216
|184
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|188
|95
|5
|3
|333
|137
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|56
|114
|3
|5
|185
|284
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|2
|71
|71
|1
|7
|162
|255
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|86
|121
|4
|5
|210
|246
|Northwestern St.
|0
|4
|48
|163
|0
|9
|117
|407
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Lamar 42, Northwestern St. 10
Prairie View 34, Texas A&M Commerce 27
Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 19
Incarnate Word 34, SE Louisiana 31
Stephen F. Austin 55, Houston Christian 6
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|160
|90
|6
|2
|285
|183
|Alabama St.
|3
|1
|120
|85
|4
|3
|175
|131
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|73
|54
|4
|3
|140
|185
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|113
|84
|3
|4
|205
|239
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|3
|70
|129
|1
|7
|143
|305
|MVSU
|0
|4
|69
|151
|0
|8
|112
|345
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|111
|88
|4
|4
|166
|233
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|83
|81
|4
|4
|154
|196
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|91
|3
|4
|136
|190
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|105
|107
|3
|5
|223
|274
|Grambling St.
|1
|3
|97
|98
|4
|4
|220
|206
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|86
|113
|3
|5
|185
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Jackson St. 37, Bethune-Cookman 17
Prairie View 34, Texas A&M Commerce 27
Ark.-Pine Bluff 35, MVSU 21
Alabama St. 27, Alabama A&M 19
Texas Southern 24, Grambling St. 17
Florida A&M 24, Southern U. 6
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|109
|105
|5
|3
|229
|244
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|129
|92
|4
|4
|209
|199
|Marshall
|2
|1
|110
|81
|4
|3
|210
|184
|James Madison
|2
|2
|104
|71
|6
|2
|280
|141
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|76
|110
|4
|3
|223
|221
|Appalachian St.
|1
|3
|108
|160
|3
|4
|187
|255
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|81
|127
|2
|5
|153
|215
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|91
|61
|6
|1
|239
|160
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|89
|95
|5
|2
|154
|166
|South Alabama
|3
|1
|135
|58
|4
|4
|290
|189
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|71
|85
|4
|3
|158
|220
|Texas State
|2
|1
|93
|50
|4
|3
|243
|158
|Troy
|0
|3
|35
|76
|1
|6
|133
|192
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|77
|137
|1
|7
|143
|271
___
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Old Dominion 47, Georgia Southern 19
Saturday, Oct. 26
Appalachian St. 33, Georgia St. 26
James Madison 32, Southern Miss. 15
South Alabama 46, Louisiana-Monroe 17
Troy at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|4
|0
|135
|68
|7
|1
|235
|187
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|202
|155
|5
|3
|301
|256
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|137
|110
|6
|2
|292
|188
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|135
|93
|4
|4
|211
|228
|North Alabama
|3
|2
|165
|116
|3
|6
|225
|260
|E. Kentucky
|2
|2
|95
|100
|4
|4
|175
|207
|Austin Peay
|2
|3
|84
|123
|3
|5
|160
|232
|West Georgia
|0
|6
|113
|171
|2
|6
|192
|213
|Utah Tech
|0
|5
|68
|198
|0
|9
|120
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
S. Utah 28, West Georgia 17
E. Kentucky 28, Utah Tech 17
Tarleton St. 27, Austin Peay 17
Cent. Arkansas 24, North Alabama 19
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|293
|97
|Uconn
|5
|3
|252
|163
|Umass
|2
|6
|153
|240
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame 51, Navy 14
Uconn 17, Rice 10
Umass 35, Wagner 7
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.